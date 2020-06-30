Coronavirus: tightening Leicester closure with higher incidence

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Matt Hancock says the expanded closures “serve the national interest in depth”

The UK’s first full domestic closure was announced in Leicester, with stricter measures being imposed in the city.

Unnecessary shops will be closed on Tuesday, and schools for most students will be closed on Thursday due to high incidence of coronavirus.

Restrictions on bars and restaurants in England on Saturday will not be relaxed there.

The Minister of Health said that the measures will be implemented by the police “in some cases”.

Matt Hancock said the city has “10% of all positive cases in the country during the past week.”

He told the House of Commons on Monday evening: “We recommend people in Leicester and stay at home as much as possible and recommend not to travel to and from Leicester.”

The foreign minister added that the new local measures will be implemented for a period of at least two weeks, but they will remain under continuous review, and “we will not keep them in place for longer than necessary.”

Mr. Hancock said that the number of positive coronavirus cases in Leicester was “three times higher than the next following city”, and that loosening protection measures on July 6 – which would allow people at greatest risk to spend more time abroad – would not take place in Leicester.

He said the decision to close unnecessary retailers was based on clinical advice, adding that “children were particularly affected” by the local disease outbreak and that the risk of Covid-19 transmission by children was the reason for school closures.

He said: “To be clear, children have a very low risk of suffering from Covid disease themselves, but we look at the proportion of children who have been affirmed positively and may therefore transmit the disease.”

The health minister told BBC Breakfast that there had been “an unusually high rate” of coronavirus among children in Leicester since the start of increased testing in the city 10 days ago.

He added that closing schools on Thursday, not immediately, was for “practical reasons” such as the need for parents to care for children.

Five schools in Leicester have closed their doors since the beginning of June due to the number of coronavirus infections and wider closings from Thursday that will affect most of the students, but children of “important workers” who are classified as vulnerable will still be able to attend.

Leicester suburbs, such as Audby, Pearl and Glenfield, will also be affected, but Hancock said details of the Leicestershire pavilions covered by the new closings will be published “immediately”.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

People in Leicester were told to “stay home as much as possible”





Leicester City Council said that “the most stringent closure restrictions” will be put in place “for at least two weeks”, and will work to identify other parts of Leicestershire that will be affected.

“The latest figures obtained by the city council show that 3,216 cases of Coffid 19 were confirmed in Leicester since the beginning of the epidemic. Of these cases, 944 cases were reported in the past two weeks,” the commission said in a statement.

“These figures include the number of patients and personnel of positive examination in hospitals … and positive cases that have been identified in the testing centers.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Speaking before the official announcement, Leicester residents already had mixed feelings about tougher closures

Lister Mayor Sir Peter Solsby said the government’s measures were “tougher than we expected, but we understand the need for firm action.”

He said: “[The government] They are clearly determined to start with the ceiling, as it were, to figure out how it works and then perhaps use learning from this in other areas I have no doubt to follow.

“I can understand that from [the government’s] Perspective – They are quite convinced that the level of disease transmission in Leicester is at a higher level than I think the numbers appear. “

“Protecting the population is our primary concern,” said Leicestershire County Council President Nick Rushton, adding that “it makes sense to escalate restrictions in areas near the city.”

“I understand that this is disappointing news for residents and parents of school and corporate children when most of the country opens up again but it is important that people follow the latest advice.

“Note social departures, hand-washing, wearing a face mask when necessary and taking a test if you still have vital symptoms.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

The government will provide city and county councils with “additional funding” to enhance communication about coronaviruses for residents





Hancock said the government had also “agreed on other measures” to tackle the Leicester outbreak:

A city test center will be opened, along with mobile test units

City and county councils will be given “additional funding” to enhance communications for residents of Covid-19 in all relevant languages

The councils will ensure that “support is available to those who have to isolate themselves”

Workplaces with “case groups” will be assisted in implementing the Covid-19 strict guidelines

He added that the government was “still reaching the bottom” of the possible causes of the outbreak in Leicester.

Comment on the photo

Blake Edwards said his salon had been fully booked for the next five weeks





Blake Edwards, owner of Flappers and Gentlemen salon, said he was “destroyed” by the news.

The hairdresser in Leicester was supposed to reopen on Saturday, but it will now remain closed “with no new date on the horizon.”

He said, “It will be very difficult for the customers as well.

“time is running out [for the business now], We will need more support.

“Even though the employees are being made, the rent still has to be paid, and all the other bills are still to be paid.

“We don’t know what the next 12 months will be.”

The World Health Organization has warned that the worst is yet to come

How many confirmed cases in your area?

The Haycross Shopping Center in Leicester tweeted on Monday night that “only major retailers”, along with “restaurants and cafes that provide takeaway or delivery services”, will open on Tuesday.

Rakesh Parmar, who owns Ye Olde Sweet Shoppe in the city center, said the additional restrictions would affect him “financially, and very badly”.

He said: “We hit the effect of the coronavirus on March 23, closed for 10 weeks, then opened again on June 15 – it was a long slogan.”

Mr. Parmar said he “fully understood” why there would be a need for more closure, but he asked how his customers felt and said, “He is very, very afraid because he is closer to home than we realized.”

If one thing becomes apparent during an epidemic, it’s that faster action is taken better.

Given the scale of the disease in Leicester, it is not surprising that the government has cracked down.

But the question behind the scenes is whether it took a long time to determine the scale of the outbreak.

One of the concerns about the testing and tracking system is how quickly data is transferred from the national team to local officials.

The national team transfers a lot of cases – any complex cases related to care homes, schools, and prisons are automatically transferred.

But what the local authorities do not get quickly is comprehensive details of the individuals who have been infected.

This means that opportunities to discover trends and groups early may be lost.

It is now clear that cases in the city have been growing for a few weeks.

This, at least, raises concern that the outbreak may have occurred later. If this is the case, it is important to learn the lessons because there will likely be more such outbreaks in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the local “mole strike” strategy used to deal with disease outbreaks at a hospital in Weston-super-Mare and around GP surgeries in London “will be put in Leicester as well.”

Speaking after Mr. Hancock in the House of Commons, Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth said: “We were alerted to the situation in Leicester 11 days ago.

“If we – as a nation – want to give up the closures smoothly, those areas that are witnessing an outbreak of fire need more rapid response, otherwise we will not run the risk of hitting moles.

Liz Kendall, a member of Parliament from Lester West, criticized the government for being “too slow” to contact the city council, adding: “It is over. [the] In the past few days, there have been informal briefings that have made people feel anxious and confused. “

On the other hand, Alberto Costa, a member of Parliament in South Leicestershire, said he was working to “get the necessary clarity” on the areas affected by the local closure.

Hinckley and Bosworth Deputy Dr. Luc Evans said he was “awaiting the official map of [the] Closing area. ”

Follow the BBC East Midlands on Facebook social networking site, Twitteror Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].

Do you live, work or run a business in the area? How will this affect you? Share your experiences by email [email protected].

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.