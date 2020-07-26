Coronavirus: Transport Minister Grant Chabbs is stuck in Spain changing the base

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Grant Chaps traveled to Spain with his family on Saturday morning – hours before the rule change came into effect





Transport Minister Grant Chabs fell into the trap of changing his ministry’s rules while on vacation in Spain.

The Minister of the Council of Ministers traveled to the country with his family on Saturday morning to spend the summer vacation.

But a few hours later, the Department of Transport confirmed that all travelers returning to the United Kingdom from Spain would be forced to quarantine for 14 days, due to the high number of cases in the country.

A DfT spokesman said Shabes would continue his vacation as planned.

Then he is isolated upon his return in line with the new rules.

Foreign Minister Dominic Rap said that he had spoken to Shaps after his arrival in Spain on Saturday, and that his colleague “recognized that we have to take action.”

Mr. Rap ​​told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the Secretary of Transportation “sympathizes with so many other people” who are suffering from the same thing, adding: “I think this shows you danger to everyone … and it shows you that we have to move quickly with measures.”

More than 900 cases of coronavirus were reported in Spain on Friday, and country officials warn of fears of a second rise.

Another conservative MP, London Minister Paul Scully, was affected by the changes.

Scully – who is also the government’s small business minister – posted Instagram photos from a vacation in Lanzarote on Saturday, saying he was due to return to the UK in August.

On Sunday, he published that it was “worth it,” saying he would “still be able to work” upon his return, “not shopping or running.”

The location of Shabes is not known, but quarantine measures apply to all returnees from Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, such as Majorca and Ibiza.

The government has advised travelers to follow local rules, return to their homes as usual, and check the State Department’s Travel Tips website for more information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now advising against all travel to Spain except for essential flights.

“You cannot compensate,” said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health minister for the Labor Party, while Shabbis was on vacation in the country while he was taking over the administration of announcing the change of base.

And he told SkySovey Ridge on Sunday that the government’s re-imposition of quarantine rules was “fake”, adding: “I think this tells you everything about the government’s approach to that.”