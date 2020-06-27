Coronavirus: UK opens European holidays from July 6

Photo copyright

Ministers said that unnecessary sweeping travel restrictions abroad would be relaxed in the United Kingdom from July 6.

It is expected that vacationers will be allowed to travel to certain European countries without having to spend 14 days quarantined upon their return.

It is believed to include Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany, and Norway – but not Portugal or Sweden.

The full list of travel lanes with the UK will be published next week.

A government spokesman said the new rules would give people an “opportunity to spend a summer vacation abroad” while boosting the British economy as well – but he stressed that relaxation depended on the risks of staying low.

The traffic lights system will be introduced – with countries categorized as green, amber, and red depending on the prevalence of the coronavirus. The government said it would “not hesitate to put pressure on the brakes” if the situation changed.

Portugal has seen a rise in the number of new cases in and around Lisbon recently, while Sweden is unlikely to be on the list because the infection rate there is higher than in the UK. They are likely to be classified as red.

But the government spokesman admitted that there would be nothing to prevent anyone from avoiding quarantine by flying to a Spanish airport and driving across the border to Portugal to spend their vacation and return the same way.

The travel sector is at war with the government over the overall quarantine policy.

So a more accurate and accurate approach to risk will calm the critics somewhat.

But the storm of controversy surrounding this policy will not disappear completely.

Portugal, which may not be included in the exceptions list, next week, feels difficult.

The country is desperate to return British tourists.

Although the United States, in terms of public health, is not currently close to being on the list, it is likely to present a difficult diplomatic dynamic, given the comfortable relationship between Washington and London.

The transatlantic aviation market is also profitable.

This announcement is a step in the right direction for flying in the UK, but they want to take a test at the airports to provide another way to exempt passengers. So far, in public, the government has not said much about it.

UK travelers will still have to hand over the address they intend to stay on when they return from abroad, regardless of the country from which they will return. They will also be required by law to wear face caps on planes and ferries.

Travel industry group ABTA described easing quarantine rules as “encouraging”.

“I expected the travel list to confirm the list of countries with impatience, and should encourage customers to book,” the company said in a statement.

“The comprehensive advice provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against all essential travel excluding travel remains a major impediment to travel, however we look forward to the government’s adoption of a similar risk-based approach to that advice.”

The United Kingdom introduced rules requiring all people arriving in the UK to isolate themselves for 14 days on June 8. It has been widely criticized by the travel industry and deputies from all sides.

What are the current isolation rules?

People who arrive in the UK should drive their own car to their destination, wherever possible, and once they get there they should not use public transportation or taxis

Expatriates must not reach work, school, or public places, or have visitors – except for basic support. They are also not allowed to go out to buy food or other necessities as they can count on others

Those who arrive in England, Wales and Northern Ireland may face a fine of £ 1,000 if they fail to isolate themselves for a full 14 days, while facing a fine of £ 480 in Scotland. The maximum fine for repeat offenders in Scotland is £ 5,000.

To learn more about the rules, click here.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the laws were designed to “prevent a second wave” of the coronavirus.

State Department advice has been provided against all but essential international flights since March 17.

A government spokesman said: “Our public health measures have been put in place to manage the risks of imported cases and help prevent a second wave of the virus, and will continue to support our battle against the coronavirus.”

“Our new risk assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world – giving people the opportunity to spend a summer vacation abroad and boost the UK economy through tourism and business.

“But we will not hesitate to press the brakes if any dangers arise again, and this system will enable us to take rapid measures to reintroduce the self-isolation measures in the event of new outbreaks appearing abroad.”