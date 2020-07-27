Coronavirus: Vietnam alert after first cases in months

Photo copyright

Vietnam closed Da Nang in front of tourists after registering four new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus – the first in the country since April.

Tourists cannot enter the city for 14 days, and up to 80,000 visitors, most of them local residents, will arrive at their homes.

Vietnam has been hailed as a pandemic success story after it acted early to close borders, quarantine and track contact.

Just over 400 cases were recorded and no deaths were recorded.

But almost 100 days after the last case was sent locally, four new cases arose in Da Nang, a central coastal city popular with local tourists.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Fuk on Monday ordered Da Nang residents to re-implement social separation and close all unnecessary services.

He said the response should be “decisive” but had yet to order a complete closure of the city.

The links between the cases are unclear

The first new case – patient 416 – was a 57-year-old man who sought medical care on July 20 due to flu symptoms.

He is now in a state of ventilation, and, according to what doctors have reported in the local media, he is in critical condition.

Call tracking identified more than 100 people who interacted with the man, but all of them returned negative tests.

But over the weekend, three other cases were confirmed, including one 17-year-old from neighboring Quang Ngai Province who had traveled home on a bus with people who were in Da Nang Se Hospital.

It is not clear how the four were injured or whether they were connected. The cases raised fears that the disease could be fully spread in Da Nang.

Da Nang C Hospital closed its doors in response to the first diagnosis.

With largely impossible international travel, Da Nang has been promoted as a vacation destination for the Vietnamese people.

Officials say that up to 80,000 local tourists are in the city, so additional trips are being organized to take them home. People may be asked to quarantine on return, according to media reports.

Hospitals across the country have also stepped up preventative measures, while the capital, Hanoi, has started urging people to wear masks in public places again.

Local soccer matches were also suspended on Sunday.

The new cases are a major setback for Vietnam, which is proud of its success in containing the virus. It was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Unlike many countries, Vietnam acted early on on the epidemic, even before confirmed cases. She realized she didn’t have the resources to tackle the widespread infection, and instead, she did everything she could to keep the virus completely away.

It closed its borders to almost all travelers except for returning citizens and required anyone entering the country to quarantine government facilities for 14 days and was tested.

Most of his cases were uncovered in quarantine.

The widespread communication and testing process also means that it is able to eliminate local outbreaks quickly.

The most famous foreign patient, a British national who spent 68 days on a ventilator, was able to travel home earlier this month.