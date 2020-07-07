Coronavirus: wearing masks in crowded public places, says the scientific staff

Photo copyright

The Royal Society says the UK is lagging behind in setting clear policies on face coverage and use





The head of the UK’s National Academy of Sciences said everyone should wear a face mask when they leave home to treat the coronavirus.

Professor Sir Vinky Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said blankets must be worn “when in crowded public places.”

He added that there is evidence that they protected the wearer and those around them.

He said that the UK was “lagging behind” in many countries.

There is mixed sentiment among experts in the government science advisory group, SAGE, about using face caps.

Some point to evidence that coverage does not seem to slow the spread of influenza when worn in Asian countries, and there are concerns that it may give some false sense of security.

However, there is a consensus that it may reduce the risk of a person who has the virus transmitted to another person.

In his speech while the Royal Society published two reports on facial coverage, Professor Ramakrishnan said that the public remained “skeptical” about their benefits because the “message was not clear enough” and the guidelines were inconsistent.

In late April, only about 25% of people in the UK wore face caps, compared to 83.4% in Italy, 65.8% in the United States, and 63.8% in Spain, according to one report that examined time-limiting factors. -above.

Professor Ramakrishnan said that not wearing a face mask should be considered “anti-social” in the same way as driving while drinking or not wearing a seat belt.

“Failure to do so increases the risk to everyone, from NHS workers to your grandmother,” he said.

Professor Paul Edelstein of the University of Pennsylvania, who wrote the other report examining the effectiveness of masks and other covers, said the evidence that they were protecting other people was “more obvious all the time”, but there is also “some evidence” that they protected the wearer.

He said: “There are people who do not have symptoms related to their daily work breathing drops without the knowledge of tolerating the virus.”

“If their faces are covered, most of these droplets will be caught before they hit others. Wearing face covers can help save lives and prevent handicapped diseases.”