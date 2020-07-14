Coronavirus: What are the rules for face masks or face caps?

Photo copyright

Wearing the flip cap will be mandatory in stores and supermarkets in England starting July 24.

It’s already mandatory in Scotland – but different rules apply across the UK.

What are the new face coverage rules in England?

Starting on Friday 25 July, it will be necessary to wear a face mask in stores in England.

The government minister, George Eustis, told the BBC that the rules would not apply to shopping workers.

Those who fail to wear a mask will face a fine of up to 100 pounds. This amount will be reduced to £ 50 if people pay within 14 days.

The rules will be applied by the police, rather than shop workers. The National Police Chiefs Council says that guidance will be issued to officers once the details of the new legislation are known.

People will also not be required to wear a hood in places where it is not practical – as in a bar, cafes or restaurant – according to Mr. Ustis. Children under the age of 11 with a specific disability will be excluded.

How about using public transport in England?

Since June 15, anyone has been traveling by bus, train, ferry or plane in England Face cover must be worn.

Some passengers are exempt from Rules Including:

Children under 11 years old

People with disabilities

Those with breathing difficulties

Anyone traveling with someone who relies on lip reading

If it is “reasonably necessary” to eat or drink, you can remove the face cover to do so.

People can be refused travel if they do not follow the rules, and can be fined as a last resort.

Public transportation excludes cruise ships, school transport, taxis and private rental vehicles. However, Uber has made co-rides mandatory.

How about the rest of the UK?

In Scotland, it is also necessary to wear face caps on all public transport. Face caps are also mandatory in Scotland’s stores.

Young children, people with certain health conditions and drivers are excluded behind the protective shield.

People in Wales are required to wear non-medical face covers where social spacing is not possible. The government makes compulsory use of public transport as of July 27.

Wearing face caps on most buses, trains and ferries became mandatory in Northern Ireland on July 10.

Where am I supposed to get a face mask?

The government was keen to use the term “face covering” instead of “face mask” – while maintaining surgical masks for medical use.

BBC has created a guide on how to cover your face. The government issued His own advice very.

How many people wear face caps?

There are a lot of differences around the world when it comes to wearing face caps in public places, According to the YouGov poll company.

People in Asian countries are more likely to say they wear them. In Singapore, Wearing a mask outside your home is a crime90% of people do it – the highest in the world.

In Europe, the proportion of people wearing masks is high in Spain (86%), followed by Italy (83%) and France (78%).

In the UK, only 36% of people say they wear a mask in public – although this is constantly increasing.

In the United States, the rate is 73%, slightly higher than its neighbor Canada (60%).

data It comes from surveys conducted in nearly 30 countries.

Do face covers work?

The WHO advice says non-medical face caps should be worn in public places where social spacing cannot.

Coronavirus spreads when drops are sprayed into the air when infected people talk, cough, or sneeze. These drops can drop onto surfaces.

The World Health Organization says there is emerging evidence of the virus circulating through the air, with small particles suspended as a spray in the air.

Home-made fabric face caps can help reduce the spread of infectious people but have no or no symptoms yet. This is called asymptomatic or asymptomatic transmission.

Scientists suggest in Singapore The risk of infection is particularly high 24-48 hours before an infected person realizes that he or she may have the disease.

Covering and stopping the face can lead to pollution risks, Who says.

What are the rules for covering the face in hospitals?

All hospital and outpatient visitors in England They are told to wear non-medical face caps Although no one is denied care, hospitals will provide coverage if necessary.

Health workers must wear surgical masks at all times, in all regions.

NHS chiefs have not been consulted to trust about the new face mask rules

The most protective mask for health workers is FFP3 or, alternatively, N95 or FFP2.

