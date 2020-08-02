Country singer Luke Combs married fiancée Nicole Hawking in Florida

Lock Combs is a married man.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old shepherd married his fiancée, Nicole Hawking, a representative of Combs He said to people, And also emphasize the “intimate celebration” that took place in Florida with the family.

Singer “Better Together” posted on Instagram on Sunday, “Yesterday was the best day of my life.” “I have to marry my best friend. I love you nicohocking, forever.”

Hocking, from Get involved in combs Since 2018, it has also poured around “special couple day” in a separate post.

“Yesterday was the most special day !!” Hocking started. “I am so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish we had every member of our family and friends there, we couldn’t wait to party with everyone next year! Very excited to share more of this day soon. Love so much!”

Last month, Hocking enjoyed “The Most Perfect Bachelorette,” hosted by her sister Jina in Florida.

“It would have been nice to enter the ocean and soak up the sun with my girls.” Hocking coined on social media In July.

Combs and Hocking started dating in 2016.

