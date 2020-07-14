Courtesy of Gizlan Maxwell: Prosecutors want to imprison her, saying she is at risk of flight

“There will be no trial for the victims if the defendant has the opportunity to flee from jurisdiction, and there is every reason to believe that this is exactly what you would do if she was released,” the prosecutor wrote in a court file on Monday.
Prosecutors at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office asked the judge to arrest Maxwell, who was arrested on charges that helped recruit, eventually prepare and mistreat minors, saying it involved extreme flight risks with three passports and several foreign bank accounts.
Maxwell is scheduled to appear via video before a federal judge on Tuesday. She denied any wrongdoing.
At least one of Maxwell’s alleged victims is expected to speak at the hearing and request that she be held, according to the prosecution. They also noted that since Maxwell’s arrest, other people have provided information.
In Monday’s file, prosecutors said her proposal for home reservation, GPS tracking, and $ 5 million worth of bonds, in part, with a UK property, did not equal “none.”
They said Maxwell showed a skilled hiding ability. When FBI agents went to arrest Maxwell at a palace in New Hampshire on July 3, instead of obeying the agent’s order to open the door, Maxwell fled to another room and locked the door behind her, according to the court deposit. After the FBI penetrated the door, they found Maxwell inside and arrested her.
“While customers did a home security survey, they also noticed a cell phone wrapped with tin foil on a desktop, which seemed to be a misleading effort to evade detection, not by the press or the public, who of course wouldn’t have any ability to track her phone or intercept her communications.” , But by law enforcement, “prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors said Maxwell’s brother hired former members of the British Army to guard his sister in New Hampshire property. Maxwell provided a guard with a credit card, in the name of the limited liability company used to purchase a $ 1 million property in a full cash transaction, to make purchases on her behalf, according to the plaintiffs.
“As these facts demonstrate, there must be no doubt that the defendant is adept at living in hiding,” the plaintiffs wrote.
Prosecutors also challenged Maxwell’s bail proposal that six individuals participate in signing a $ 5 million bond, which will be partially secured through property worth $ 3.75 million in the United Kingdom. She also said that she would deliver her passports and limit travel to the southern and eastern regions of New York.
The government said Maxwell did not recognize the individuals who would sign the surety in name and said they could not take possession of the property in another country. They also said that France, where Maxwell is a citizen, does not extradite its citizens.
Prosecutors also cited Maxwell’s fortune as a way to flee the country. Maxwell revealed to the U.S. Treasury that in 2018 and 2019 she sometimes kept $ 2 million in an English bank and had a balance of $ 4 million in a Swiss bank. But prosecutors say Maxwell’s funds are “opaque”, noting that they have not filled out a sworn statement describing their origins.
Prosecutors wrote: “Given the seriousness of the accused crimes, the defendant’s material resources, her willingness to evade disclosure, and her lies under oath, the court should take the proposed bail package for its value: none.”
