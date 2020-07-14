Courtesy of Gizlan Maxwell: Prosecutors want to imprison her, saying she is at risk of flight

“There will be no trial for the victims if the defendant has the opportunity to flee from jurisdiction, and there is every reason to believe that this is exactly what you would do if she was released,” the prosecutor wrote in a court file on Monday.

Prosecutors at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office asked the judge to arrest Maxwell, who was arrested on charges that helped recruit, eventually prepare and mistreat minors, saying it involved extreme flight risks with three passports and several foreign bank accounts.

Maxwell is scheduled to appear via video before a federal judge on Tuesday. She denied any wrongdoing.

At least one of Maxwell’s alleged victims is expected to speak at the hearing and request that she be held, according to the prosecution. They also noted that since Maxwell’s arrest, other people have provided information.