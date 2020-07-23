Covid-19 could be the second leading cause of death in Los Angeles

From the left in the background, Dr. Deborah Perks and Dr. Anthony Fossey are listening as President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference about coronaviruses in Washington, DC, on March 20. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty Images

As President Trump tracks progress amid the coronavirus pandemic in written and scheduled briefing sessions this week, senior members of the Coronavirus Task Force are particularly – publicly – expressing their concern over the spread of the disease across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fossey said Wednesday that the United States “is definitely not at the end of the game”, with a series of baseball metaphors.

“I’m not even sure we’re in the middle of the road. I mean, obviously, if you want to get a degree, I don’t want to be so kind about it, but surely we’re not winning the match now, we’re not leading it.”

In the voice obtained by the nonprofit press, the Center for Public Integrity, the coordinator of the Coronavirus Anti-Virus Dr. Deborah Perks in particular told a group of state health officials and local officials about a worrying increase in cases in a series of cities, warning officials against taking mitigation measures as soon as They see signs of a percent positive increase.

“There are lagging cities and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Baltimore, so we follow that carefully. We work with state officials to make sure we are responding together, but when you first see an increase Positive test, this is the time to start mitigation efforts. “

Pyrex continued: “I know it might sound small, and you might say that it went from only five to five and a half, and we’ll wait and see what happens. If you wait another three to four days, up to five days, you’ll start to see a huge increase in cases. So finding these individuals The first ones and following them is really crucial. ”

Birks told officials in places of increasing positive positivity in “(making sure) that they were aggressive regarding mitigation efforts,” noting that the administration was providing the Conservatives with a weekly report with clear recommendations for mitigation.

One of these reports, which the CPI also obtained last week, Recommended That 18 states in the “red zone” defined by the Task Force for Situations must undo procedures for reopening amid escalating situations. These reports are not available to the public.

Pyrex told officials that there is “a small glimmer of reducing test positivity in many metro stations in Texas and of course in Phoenix,” but the team has “deep concerns about specific metro stations, of course in Florida, and the epidemic is spreading in California to the Central Valley.”

A White House spokesman said that Pyrex’s comments were in line with Trump’s brief remarks on Wednesday.

“This does not deviate from what the president said yesterday. Deputy Press Secretary Judd Dir told CNN:” The virus is still with us, and we have some states and the subway with a major outbreak, and we must take this seriously. ”

But Trump chose Cherry as some of the most optimistic aspects of the epidemic, refusing to appear alongside senior public health officials, and told reporters that appearing alone on the podium was “a very brief way of doing this.”