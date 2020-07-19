Covid-19 has revealed India’s failure to fulfill even the most basic obligations towards its people

Since June 1, cases have doubled a day – from 8,100 to more than 32,000 – while total deaths have increased from 5,600 to about 25,000. It has been said that the number of cases in India per million people is relatively low and so is the level of death, or deaths per million people.

The closure of 1.35 billion people has been the subject of competing assumptions. What is known is that the economy is normal – in June, the International Monetary Fund expected India’s GDP to contract 4.5% in 2020 , While the rating agency ICRA estimated a Shrinking 9.5% – He pointed to the deepest recession in 60 years. Human cost, inflated by images Millions of immigrants They were forced to return home after losing their jobs, still deteriorating.

Closure challenges

Closures certainly enable governments to maintain order in society, and most importantly, allow officials to intensify traceability testing and treatment capacity. But India undoubtedly suffered.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, three prosperous states, account for more than half of the cases. The Frequent closings In industrial centers such as Thane and Pune – not to mention the scarcity of hospital beds – give an indication of what might happen elsewhere. Many of the tragedies caused by the gaps in health care symbolize the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman Neelam Kumari Gautam After being denied treatment in eight Delhi hospitals.

Managing the consequences of an epidemic will always be a challenge. However, what needs to be done is chased by the magnitude of what has not been done. The vulnerability is exacerbated by the combined morbidity of poor governance and the neglect of the seven individual decades. The Indian state is struggling to provide what economist and philosopher Adam Smith defined as the simplest commitment – water, health, education, power and security.

Lack of investment

India’s healthcare deficit was first identified in 1857, in a survey urged by famous sponsor, Florence Nightingale. A century and a half later, India is in the sub-Saharan company in Access to health care and quality index – Plus countries neighboring Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Health care depends on investing in the country’s ability. For decades, committees and committees have urged increased spending on health to between 4% and 6% of GDP – but it remained Less than 1%

Quality of health care also depends on policies that affect life and living – air and water. “Wash your hands,” doctors and health officials say. So far only in 2019 One in five Indian families They pumped water in their homes. Every second household depends on water from wells, unprotected bodies of water or reservoir water – 70% of the water is polluted, with India ranking 120 out of 122 countries in the Water Quality Index. Pneumonia and diarrhea also kill more than 1.3 million children every year.

Education is also important. This is the case of government schools that millions of students have graduated from in the past decade without primitive skills in reading and mathematics. In 2016, Tharman Shanmujaratnam, then Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, was called by the Government of India, He told the audience Policymakers, “Schools are the biggest crisis in India today, and it was long ago. Schools are the biggest gap between India and East Asia.”

Seventy years after its independence, India finally managed to electrify all its villages in 2019. However, the quality of the show is another matter. With the exception of Mumbai, no city in India can boast 24/7 supplies and families and businesses across the country should rely on inverters.

Walled republics

More and more Indians are losing hope, choosing to secede from the walled republics and invest in special paid solutions.

The data paints a destructive picture of judgment where it is more important. India is caught between population density, poverty and the investment deficit.

Successive regimes have resorted to spreading power between the federal and state governments and evaded accountability. This was enabled by the nature of public discourse, which is affirmed by passion and rhetoric rather than by thinking of facts.

Informed choices help – fight epidemics and improve the quality of life. Voters in India need to pay attention to providing services and punishing their neglect.