COVID-19 says it spreads at the community level, says the state of Karnataka

Cases were of alarming rise in Karnataka. On Monday, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhoswamy told the media that Karnataka is witnessing the transmission of the SK virus at the community level.

JC Madhuswamy’s statement comes at a time of concern for the country. With complaints emerging from many quarters about lack of infrastructure, delayed medical care, etc., community relocation makes things difficult for everyone in the state.

What if there was a societal transmission of Covid in Karnataka?

To date, there has been much controversy over whether there is a societal transmission of COVID-19 in Karnataka. With the authorities sticking to an unstable position on this issue. However, JC Madhuswamy, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, told the press on Monday that the community transition is taking place in Karnataka.

He told reporters: “The health status of eight people with coronavirus admitted to Tumkur Covid Hospital is extremely important. There is no guarantee of their lives according to the information. We are somewhere concerned about the spread of the coronavirus at the community level.”

What is unique in delirium in COVID 19 patients is that it now confuses patients of all age groups and is not only limited to the experience of older patients. (Image is for illustration purpose only)Reuters

The minister in charge of the Tumakuru region explained in more detail how the matter went beyond the control of the provincial authorities, “We have reached a point where it is difficult for the provincial authorities to rein in, although we are trying to curb it. Somewhere the situation is out of control.”

CM BS Yediyurappa said himself last week that people in Karnataka should learn “living with COVID-19”, the fact that the disturbing spread of the virus seems to have drowned in it. To date, senior state ministers such as Dr. Sudhakar, CM Ashwath Narayan and CM himself, have been silent about community transformation denying reports from various parts of the state.

So far, the state of Karnataka has crossed the 25,000 mark when it comes to Corona virus cases with 402 deaths and 10,500 recoveries so far.