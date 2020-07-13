Covid forced 19 Venezuelans to return home. But crossing the border is not easy

According to the Venezuelan authorities, at least 56,000 Venezuelans returned between March and mid-June. The Colombian authorities that follow the border crossings believe that at least 60,000 Venezuelan migrants have crossed into the country via the Colombian city of Cucuta alone since March. They expect tens of thousands to return in the coming weeks.

Cucuta, where three bridges cross the border between Colombia and Venezuela, is the main crossing point for many. “It’s like a giant hourglass,” said Victor Bautista, Minister of Immigration in the Colombian province of Norte de Santander, where Cucuta is located.

“Over the past five years we have seen more than 3 million Venezuelans pass here, all of them looking for a better exit and opportunities,” he said. “And now it turned against Venezuela.”

Pedro Roque, often on foot, traveled 2,100 miles from Lima, Peru, to the border crossing in Cucuta. He said he lost his job in a chicken restaurant, because of Covid-19. Without a salary, he could no longer afford the rent and decided to go home.

In Peru, average working hours have decreased by up to 80% in the area surrounding the capital, Lima, since the start of the epidemic, according to the report International Employment Organization . The entire Latin American region has almost tripled the number of people in need of food assistance, according to data from the United Nations World Food Program.

Since countries with large numbers of Venezuelan immigrants such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia have taken strict bans to contain the virus, they left Venezuelan migrants with few options. Most of the migrants CNN spoke to about this story said they worked in the informal economy without social support to rely on during the closure.

In Cucuta, Rocky sleeps under an umbrella with three other people as he waits for his turn to cross the border. He said that the social dimension is not a priority. Asked why, “He coved is a respiratory disease, right? If someone had walked 35 or 40 kilometers a day to come here, for weeks, he had no coved. The patient had not survived what we suffered,” he said. He was not wearing a mask.

Temporary camps where people wait to cross the border do not allow social distraction. There are no toilets or running water here, and the largest camp consists of shelters made of cardboard and black garbage bags according to which around 1,300 Venezuelans are waiting their turn to return to their homes.

The Colombian authorities say they do not know the exact number of people who live in the camp. Every time a group leaves, new immigrants take their place.

Waiting for the house to be called

Few people would call Venezuela The perfect location Waiting for a pandemic.

96 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to an independent survey conducted by three leading universities in Caracas. CNN also did Previously mentioned Most hospitals in Venezuela lack running water for several days at a time, doctors and patients cannot get the medication they need, and thousands of health workers have left the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

But people need support and society in times of crisis. An international humanitarian worker who spoke to CNN said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, and said that Venezuelan immigrants who had not built support networks in a new country had been adopted were most likely to return to Venezuela.

“If I have to go hungry, I want to go hungry with my family,” said the restaurant worker.

This desire to return home seems to have surpassed any doubts about the risk of the virus spreading. Like Rocky, some immigrants waiting in Cucuta told CNN they believed they had proven themselves in good health after surviving the long journey to get there. Others simply said that they have greater challenges to overcome than the virus.

However, to verify the spread of the virus, most immigrants who seek Venezuela are given a bracelet encoded by the Colombian authorities upon their arrival in Cucuta. Rocky was red.

Every day, a group wearing a different colored bracelet is informed on bus, which transports it to a coronavirus facility run by the Norte de Santander department, where it is isolated and can be tested for coronavirus if you feel unwell. The temperature of each migrant is tested several times a day; If anyone has a fever, a Chain polymerase reaction A PCR test is performed on them.

With no fever or negative PCR test, they are allowed to cross the border, as long as the Venezuelan authorities have agreed. This agreement between the two countries is informal. Neither of them recognizes the other government, and in theory, the borders are closed.

Then the migrants must be isolated again once they arrive in Venezuela, for at least 12 days before being allowed to travel to their country. The Maduro government has set up isolation centers in towns near the border, where migrants are required to stay.

Venezuela has recorded far fewer cases than other countries in the region. However, international observers questioned Venezuela ‘s ability to test the virus, saying that the actual numbers of coronavirus infection could be much higher.

The Venezuelan Border Authority told CNN that only 350 Venezuelans were allowed to return to the country on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, bringing the official total to 1050 per week – a figure that reflects Venezuela’s limited ability to quarantine citizens upon arrival. However, CNN also saw migrants crossing the border on Tuesday, and the Colombian authorities say the border is sometimes reopened in a very short time.

The Maduro government said that the rights of citizens to enter their country are respected, and that the slow pace of entry is necessary to protect the rest of the Venezuelan population from the virus.

the future

On the Colombian side, the authorities are already concerned about the time when the hourglass will turn again, and the suffering of Venezuela will again force the migrants to leave.

“If these people in Venezuela do not find some form of survival, they may try to return to the same places where they have stayed for the past three years, as in the case of a giant immigration swing where they spend time in Venezuela and some and at another time abroad, Bautista said, Secretary of the Ministry of Immigration, for CNN.

For some, the swing has already begun: Adrian Lopez and his family of five are now back in Bogota, where Adrian has been working in the informal economy.

They had left the Colombian capital in March, once the closure was imposed, and arrived in Cucuta in early April after a 370-mile flight. But in the mess of their arrival, they were never able to subscribe to one of the groups with colored icons that would be tested for the virus. After two months in the immigrant camp next to the border, they stop returning to Venezuela.

“I was starving there (in the camp),” Adrian said. “My son is three months old and is born here and he is a Colombian citizen. They cannot fire us. At least in Bogota, I know the place and I will try to find a job in some way.”