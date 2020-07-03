Covid vaccine in India: Bharat Biotech and ICMR to launch Covaxin by August 15

Coronavirus vaccine will be launched in India by August 15, 2020 after the completion of the clinical pathways.

The Indian Council for Medical Research has partnered with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to intensify efforts to obtain a possible vaccine for the new Coronavirus epidemic.

ICMR and Bharat Biotech plan to launch a local vaccine for Covid-19 by August 15 after clinical trials have ended.

ICMR has selected 13 institutions across India to conduct clinical trials and asked them to start registering for the subject by July 7. In a letter to the presidents of the selected institutions, the general manager of ICMR Balram Bhargava said that along with Bharat Biotech, they plan to accelerate tracking of clinical trials of the original coronavirus vaccine (COVID BBV152 vaccine).

ICMR has requested 13 institutes to conduct rapid clinical trials of the vaccine as it is recognized as one of the best preference projects to be observed at the highest level in government.

“Deal with this project with the highest priority”

She noted that this is the first vaccine that India has developed and is one of the top priority projects that are monitored at the highest level in government. He wrote: “The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by the National Institute of Viruses ICMR, Pune. ICMR and BBIL work jointly for the pre-clinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine.”

“It is envisaged that the vaccine will be launched for public health use no later than 15 August 2020, after all clinical trials have been completed. BBIL is urgently working towards the goal, however, the end result will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites participating in this project,” reads the message. On the 2nd of July.

When notifying organizations that they have been selected as sites for a vaccine clinical trial, the Director General of IMCR has strictly informed them to keep track of all permissions related to commencement of the clinical trial and to ensure that registration of the topic begins no later than 7 July 2020.

He added, citing a news agency, “Please note that non-compliance will be considered very seriously. Therefore, it is advised to treat this project with the highest priority and to meet the specified time limits without any delay.”

The list of institutions participating in vaccine trials is – System Institute for Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, University of Health Sciences in Rohtak, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital and AIIMS Patna.

(With agency input)