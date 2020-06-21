Cricket Sandeep Patel on how the athlete’s mental makeup should be

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

Former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patel has spoken of the importance of becoming mentally mature for any athlete during these unprecedented times brought up by the Coronavirus pandemic.

All types of cricket have been suspended since March in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis and the sport is now looking to regain its feet with the England-Andes West series from three tests, currently scheduled to begin on July 8.

Will Sandeep Patel become the new coach of India? Pictured: Sandeep Patel, chairman of the All India Cricket Selection Committee, during a meeting in Mumbai, May 23, 2016.IANS

Sandeep Patel talks about the mental strength and maturity required for the player

Patel spoke of the challenges that players can face as they will return to the field after this prolonged interruption due to the Corona virus pandemic.

“These are very uncertain times and the challenge will be to bounce without any real important injuries for any player,” Patel said on Star Sports “Winning the Cup – 1983”.

“But they should remember that first of all these challenges must be dealt with vigorously in mind. You have to start slowly and ensure your focus firmly on injury-free return.”

Patel also spoke about his time in sports and how he used to attach great importance to players’ mental conditioning. He also mentioned India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, despite being vulnerable, they have gone through the shock of the mighty West Indies.

“Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I always focused on making players mentally strong before any tournament,” Patel said.

“During the 83rd World Cup final, after we restricted ourselves to 183, we thought we were in a difficult situation. But before advancing to the field in the second round, we made a very strong decision in our minds and as a team. The rest are telling history!

“Bowling for the likes of Greening, Viv Richards wasn’t an easy task but because we focused on putting our hands on this cup, we were able to do it. So, being mentally mature is very important for any athlete, not just cricketers,” he added.