Cristiano Ronaldo: how Portugal lost the star player and learned “suffering” before winning Euro 2016

But before kicking the ball, coach Fernando Santos predicted an unexpected win.

“From the first moment, the first qualification match, we will win Euro 2016,” Portuguese right back Cedric Soares told CNN Sport.

“Put it on the board. At that time, no one really believed him. During the qualification matches he was already putting the same message on the board -” We’ll win Euro 2016 “We weren’t even qualified!”

Friday marks four years since Portugal beat France 1-0 in the Euro Final. The host country enjoyed a smoother pass to the final and tended to win, only for Eder’s long-range strike and extra time to spoil the France party at the Paris stadium in Paris and give Portugal its greatest moment in international football.

It was largely accomplished without a talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, He received help on the field after suffering a knee injury in the first half after Dmitry Payet treated him.

Ronaldo, who was deprived of European glory in 2004 by defeating the final against Greece, will spend the rest of the match non-stop along the sidelines, shouting orders to his team.

As for those on the field, their leader’s absence proved an attractive moment.

“It was difficult to digest,” defender Jose Fonte told CNN Sport meditating in the final.

“But as soon as Ronaldo got off the pitch, we looked at each other and saw flexibility in my team mates. I saw they brushed their teeth and said, ‘Let’s go.’ It will be without Ronaldo today. We have to do it without it, so we have to work harder. ”

“This was the situation during the game and at the end of the first half – we just kept thinking. It made us stronger, I think.”

“Every player’s dream”

The Portuguese community in Paris provided pockets of support in the stadiums throughout the tournament, but its fans back home eagerly awaited the return of the team.

After seeing the country’s golden generation in the early 2000s – which included the likes of Luis Figo, Roy Costa, Joao Pinto and Deco – failed in the major championships, victory in 2016 felt delayed.

“It was absolutely crazy, and there were amazing scenes when we got off the plane,” says Fonte, who has starred throughout the 2016 knockout rounds.

“Even in the air, we had two fighter planes coming to our side when we entered the Portuguese airspace. I remember seeing them with a Portuguese sash and flag in the plane, that was amazing.

“Then we landed … I began to see people waiting for us outside the airport. Then the bus parade was displayed, millions and millions of people on the streets were celebrating with us. Nobody will forget this moment – it was just an incredible thing to be just part of, incredible.” “

Red and green seaplanes welcomed the flight when the team landed in Lisbon, while thousands lined the streets to parade the trophy through the capital.

“I felt the happiest man in the world because wearing the shirt of your national team is unique and winning a cup for your country is every player’s dream,” said winger Nani, who won the Champions League and four Premier League titles with Manchester United. CNN Sport.

“It was the highest point of my career. It was good to give this joy to our people.”

Instill faith

In the final match against France, Portugal proved more than just one team in Ronaldo.

His influence throughout the tournament was undeniable – he provided two decisive goals to save a draw in the group stages against Hungary and break the deadlock in the semifinals with a header against Wales.

But Santos’ confidence – now 65 years old – was ultimately rooted in his players.

“Ronaldo is clearly the best in the world,” says Font. “With the best team in the world in your team, you know that you will always be dangerous; you will always create situations and you know that you can win matches.

“We just thought we could beat anyone with him on the field. Portugal has a lot of good individual players, but we are stronger because of the spirit of our team, our organization and our manager.

“When Fernando Santos took over, I think that was a change in mentality. His belief in us, his belief in the team, made us really think that we could do it from the start.”

Learn to “suffer”

With this unwavering belief and determination, Portugal has made its way towards European success.

After passing the knockout rounds by drawing each match in the group stages, Santos secured two wins in extra time – against Croatia in the last 16 and France in the final – and held back from a draw with Poland in the quarters before advancing in penalties.

To say that Portugal had to fight and scramble for the title would be an understatement; No country ever crowned the European champion while winning only one match at the time of organization.

“I think in order to be able to win, you have to be able to suffer and our team has been very good at that,” says Arsenal Soares, who has played, like his defensive partner Fonte, throughout the knockout stages.

“Football is made of these moments. If you are not ready to suffer, you cannot win a football match. This tournament, we had difficult moments but in general it comes out much more.

“The games got more exciting. We were looking forward to the matches and this I think made a huge difference. The way the team was together, not just the beginning of 11, it was everyone – I felt this huge push of each one.”

I look forward

Defending Portugal’s title was postponed until next year amid a coronavirus outbreak. After winning the opening title of the League of Nations over the Netherlands last year, winning has become a regular thing for Santos.

Ronaldo will be thirty-six when the tournament comes next year. It will be the fifth European Championship record if it appears. Font, who plays for French club Lille, is 37 years old in December, while his central defense partner Bibi is also in his late thirties and is still hanging his shoes.

As a number of players enter the end of their careers, the emergence of young talents, such as 20-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix, ensures the team maintains a mixture of youth and experience.

“Football is going very fast,” says Soares. “Of course, no one can delete what we did … but football is made of moments and it passes very quickly.

“I don’t think we should have more pressure because we won the euro but it is clear that people look at us with different respect.

“I think we have this, and we need to show it again.”