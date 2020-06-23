Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus approached the Italian League title

Ronaldo His team gave early lead after switching from a penalty kick by the striker Paulo Dybala Juventus doubled their lead before the break.

A victory by four points takes them to the top of the table with his closest rivals Lazio playing less. The two teams meet in Turin on July 20.

Juventus’ victory on Monday marked a welcome return to the form of a team that has failed to score in regular time in both games since Italian football resumed amid the epidemic.

Napoli was beaten by Juventus on penalties in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday after a goalless draw. In the first leg of the semi-finals, Al-Juve tied 0-0 against Milan, and qualified for the final on the basis of goals away from home.