Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus approached the Italian League title

A victory by four points takes them to the top of the table with his closest rivals Lazio playing less. The two teams meet in Turin on July 20.
Juventus’ victory on Monday marked a welcome return to the form of a team that has failed to score in regular time in both games since Italian football resumed amid the epidemic.
Napoli was beaten by Juventus on penalties in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday after a goalless draw. In the first leg of the semi-finals, Al-Juve tied 0-0 against Milan, and qualified for the final on the basis of goals away from home.
“We knew that Juventus would be angry,” said Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic after the match. “It is almost impossible for them to lose three consecutive games.”
Ronaldo, who has scored 26 goals in 35 games for Juventus this season in all competitions, has not scored in his previous four games.
He sent a penalty to him after VAR spotted Mattivis de Licht by Stefano Denswell when the corner was taken.
Although visitors fought to achieve goals recently, her firepower was undeniable, and Dybala suspended the match with a loud strike.
Juventus did not connect Dybala after the summer of 2022 with some of the best European clubs interested in signing striker.
Juventus missed many opportunities to add to his score in the second half, which saw left-back Danilo be sent off in injury time.
Defense champ Lecce faces a game in the next Italian League on Friday as he resumes his bid for the ninth title in a row.
