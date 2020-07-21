Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to set another record as Juventus approached the Italian title

His 30 league goals in 30 games This campaign places the 35-year-old along with Ciro Immobile, who scored late for Lazio, as the top scorer in the Italian league.

Juventus were without a win in three games before Monday’s match, but the victory saw the Bianconeri win by eight points from second-placed Inter Milan with four games remaining and closed in the ninth league in a row.

Ronaldo played down his historic goal in the final whistle.

“Records are always important, but the team is important.” He said

“We are doing a great job and the important thing is to finish like this and win – the records come from a normal process, but what matters is the re-title.”

After a first half without goals, Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a penalty kick after he sentenced Bastos to a ball in the penalty area.

His second came minutes after a long courtesy of Paulo Dybala, who had possession in half and fed Ronaldo selfishly in front of goal.

Immobile pulled back to the visiting side eight minutes before playing after being dropped by Leonardo Bonucci in Juventus square and converting the resulting penalty kick, but the defeat sees Lazio staying fourth.

Meanwhile, Juventus need at least four points to secure the title.

“All games are difficult now, and within six days we will play three games,” said manager Maurizio Sarri.

“So we must stay focused and think about securing the missing points.

“Cristiano is an impressive player because he has an exceptional ability to complete a quick recovery between matches.

“Not only physically, but above all, mentally – he’s a hero with his feet, but also his head.”

Juventus will face Udinese on Thursday.