Curtis Blades beats Alexander Volkov for the fourth consecutive victory in the UFC Championship

Las Vegas – UFC heavyweight rival Curtis Blades dominated Alexander Volkov by wrestling on Saturday night, achieving his fourth consecutive victory in a suffocating decision unanimously.

Josh Emmett Badminton won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate match of the latest show from the fanless UFC Apex lounge in mixed martial arts hometown.

Playdes (14-2) demonstrated his superior wrestling skills from the start against Volkov, as he defeated the towering Russian during the first ten seconds and then dominated the first 3 1/2 rounds. Volkov (31-8) landed by removing him late in the fourth and nailed Blades with a few strokes as early as the fifth, but Blades advanced and won by bending the fight to his visible strength on the ground.

“It is always a good experience to know that you can spend 25 minutes, and there are things that you need to work on, but you learn to win,” Blades said. “I need to work on conditioning after the third round, but I’m happy with the win. Volkov is legal, and I’m one step closer to the shot.”

Volkov, who is 6 feet tall, flew to the United States with no clear idea of ​​how to return to Russia due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic of the Corona virus. He has won seven of the last eight fights, but he has not competed since his unilateral victory over Greg Hardy in Moscow last year.

Blaydes won the judges’ scores 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

Blaydes and Francis Ngannou are the most likely contenders for the next shot for the UFC Heavyweight title after they complete Stipe Miocic Triple with former belt champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on August 15. From Blaydes’ career, they won their spells in 2016 and 2018.

Emmett and Burgos performed the night at a gorgeous festival, with Emmett winning 28-28, 29-28 and 29-27. 35-year-old Emmett (16-2) suffered a knee injury in the first round to win two knockouts and a third dominant round, but Burgos absorbed enormous punishment and thought he had made a decision.

Dana, I told you, get this checkbook ready! Immediately after the fight against UFC boss Dana White, who pays rewards for promoting outstanding performance, Emmett shouted.

This event was the fourth of five consecutive UFC performances taking place over five weekend days without any fans on the company’s campus. After a show next week chaired by the Dustin Bourier meeting with Dan Hooker, UFC will move to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four performances in 14 days, beginning with UFC 251 on July 12.

Veteran Jim Miller Roosevelt finished Roberts with a tape in his first round of battle. 36-year-old Miller (36-14) matched Donald “Cowboy” Seroni’s record number 35 in the UFC cage, and his 21th UFC victory left him only to succeed Cerrone (23) and Demian Maia (22) on promotion date.

Raquel Pennington (11-8), a former contender for liner weight, won only her second victory since 2016 with a clear decision on 42-year-old high school teacher Marion Reno. Bennington’s fiancee, Tessia Torres, has hijacked the Quad Sled Fighting since 2017 with a unilateral decision on Brianna Van Buren in the early bottom card.

Justin Jaynes made his debut in the UFC story, causing Frank Camacho to be hit in just 41 seconds. 30-year-old Gaines accepted the fight just three days ago when Matt Frevula was withdrawn from the Las Vegas card because of a positive corona virus test for his colleague.

In two games between veteran veterans, Lauren Murphy won a unanimous decision over her veteran teammate Roxanne Modavery, and Bobby Green dominated his victory over Clay Guida.