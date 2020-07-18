Daniel Cool earns a spot on Rocky’s list after a 7-year hiatus

In a brilliant comeback, Bard, 35, learned on Friday that he had secured a place on the opening day menu for 30 Colorado Rockies players.

“I am very happy to be back,” said Bard. “I am grateful to Rockies for realizing in the group of players at first, because they could have easily left me. I cannot be grateful to all the people who allowed this to happen.”

Bard has not been out in majors since he was with Boston on April 27, 2013. After several failed attempts to return, he decided at the time that he had enough, and retired in 2017.

“I signed all kinds of deals from 2012 to 1717, with many different teams trying to return,” Bard said. “I was never comfortable because I was not sure what I was doing in the field.”