Daniel Cool earns a spot on Rocky’s list after a 7-year hiatus

In a brilliant comeback, Bard, 35, learned on Friday that he had secured a place on the opening day menu for 30 Colorado Rockies players.
“I am very happy to be back,” said Bard. “I am grateful to Rockies for realizing in the group of players at first, because they could have easily left me. I cannot be grateful to all the people who allowed this to happen.”
Bard has not been out in majors since he was with Boston on April 27, 2013. After several failed attempts to return, he decided at the time that he had enough, and retired in 2017.
“I signed all kinds of deals from 2012 to 1717, with many different teams trying to return,” Bard said. “I was never comfortable because I was not sure what I was doing in the field.”
Bard went to work with Arizona Diamond Buck, where he worked as a player mentor. He enjoyed the job, and he is now credited with helping him with his own struggle.
“I didn’t finally have the pressure to try to strike, and I managed to help others and make this my job rather than trying to fix myself,” Bard said.
Last season, while playing hunting with some Diamondbacks players, Bard’s ball launch was good. He said that others in Diamond Pax noted this, and he was encouraged to give another chance.
Initially, though, he was not very sure.
“Playing fishing is one thing, but getting everything done and hitting the big league is a whole different story,” said Cool. “It kind of advanced, I planted a little seed in my head when I had other big jugs in the league saying,” Hey, the ball really goes out really well. How do you feel? “
He said that during the peak period, Bard continued to throw just for fun, and he put himself in a “1% chance to try to promote again”. But he continued to exceed his own expectations, and by January, on a hill in Charlotte, North Carolina, was tossing in the mid-1990s – and the strikes were – “with ease”, Bard said.
“I haven’t done this in eight years,” said Bard. “Then I thought, well, I think I might need to look into this seriously.”
So Bard took the jump, quit his job with Diamondbacks and announced that he was available to promote again.
“It will be a great story when he comes back and plays well,” said Buddy Black, director of Rockies. “We are optimistic about that.”
