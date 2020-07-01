Danny Hicks, “Evil Dead II” and “Spider-Man 2” died at the age of 68

Danny Hicks, the starring actor in the classic horror movie “Evil Dead II”, died after fighting cancer. He was 68.

The Hicks conference management team has deployed, Full Empire Productions News on Facebook“Danny died at his home in California. We love you, Danny, rest assured my friend,” he wrote.

In a sequel to the comedy horror of Sam Raimi “Evil Dead II”, Hicks plays the role of Jake, a local who has reached a bad end in an abandoned cabin.

Earlier this month, Hicks Co-diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Facebook.

“To all the people I have never been able to meet, 6,018 hard fans die enjoying my work. I got some bad news.” I was diagnosed with stage 4. cancer I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I must tell you, I am sure that in Hell, I am full of life in my 68 years.

On June 25, Dominic Mancini, the friend of the actor who runs Full Empire Productions, Updated update on Hicks Health, noting that he spoke with the star who seemed “weak and exhausting.”

“I wanted to bring everyone an update on our dear Danny Hicks. Mancini wrote, unfortunately, not a good update.” I last spoke to Danny on June 16. He looked very weak and exhausted. He said he was not sleeping or eating because of the severe pain. I couldn’t keep him on the phone for 3 to 4 minutes. “

Mancini went to join Hicks and had a “bad fall” a few days later on June 18 and went to the emergency room before sending him home with the care of the elderly.

Hicks was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on July 19, 1951. He appeared in 36 films, including “The Intruder”, “Dark Man” and “Spider-Man 2” 2004, all directed by Remy. He has also appeared in films like “Darkman”, “Wishmaster” and “My Name is Bruce”.