‘Dark’ on Netflix Season 3 Episode 2 Synopsis: “Survivors”

“There is no sign of the situation stabilizing.”

This is how the latest end-of-world news report reaches the state of the planet in 2020, after time travel, God’s particles – messing around with the cast of the cast dark Their corruption wreaks havoc on the world. I am sure you do not need a graph to see how this sentence applies to the current situation here in the real world.

But in addition to the fact that the prophecy sounds frightening, it is a good description of the plot as well. The effects of travel all the time – now compounded by travelers from other worlds – continue to spider in the lives of the Winden families, with no end in sight.

We start with Alt-Martha, which went back in time to 1888. Here you meet our worlds Bartosz, Franziska, and Magnus, who were transported there the moment the end of the world occurred. Their leaders are the adult Jonas, who doubts the resentment of Martha, and a blind old man named Tanhouse, who is presumed to be either a theoretician of spacetime HG Tanhouse or one of his predecessors. (Or who the offspring – in this show, who knows?) Like his father, whose name was not mentioned before him, Tanhouse sees time travel as a way to create heaven on earth, enabling humanity to erase disasters and prevent pain before it occurs. Good luck, old man.

Bartoss explains to Martha that Jonas the adult is trying to recreate the time machine that he saw in an underground hideout in the Sic Mundus community when he traveled to 1910. It is the responsibility of the Martha family to explain to Bartós that the much-feared Adam is Jonas himself, a fact that Jonas has hidden One of his junior aides.

Next is Katarina Nielsen (Nee Albers), who has been stuck in the eighties for weeks, searching for her son Mikel – Michael returns his adopted adoptive mother Enas Kanwald when he travels himself to this period. But he and Enas are missing. A policeman says they were taken to a secret location after the kidnapping attempt by Ulrich, who had been in a crazy asylum for decades, last season. Katrina has a touching reunion with Ulrich, but not before she has an unpleasant confrontation with her future rival Hannah (who married Mikel / Michael and has an affair with Ulrich, both of whom hit Katarina near the house) and her mother Helen who offended her as a teenager.

Also in the 1980s, Ulrich’s parents erected a memorial to their missing son Mads, whom we know was kidnapped and killed by fanatic traveler Noah. His mother Jana openly criticizes her husband Tronti for being more concerned about his mistress, Claudia Tedeman (who also lost, after traveling to the future), than about his son. Tronte later collides with Claudia Regina’s daughter, who takes care of her missing mother’s dog. In a conversation as a partial rapprochement, Jana strongly suggests that Tronti is the true father of Regina …

… which is pretty cool to remember later in the episode, when older Tronte suffers from cancer-stricken Regina in the post-apocalypse timeframe 2020. (And boy-oh-boy episode “Apocalyptic 2020” is different in the ear now than it was when he started this Offer.) Doing this at the request of an unlimited “she”; He is supposed to mean Claudia’s version of the elderly over time, which we haven’t seen after this season.

Elsewhere in 2020, Peter Doppler and his daughter Elizabeth are searching in vain for any trace of their missing family members Charlotte and Francesca. (The first traveled to the future, where she was communicating with her mother / daughter Elizabeth; the last, as mentioned earlier, traveled to the past). As they search for evidence, a young version of Noah approaches them, which is difficult to work on digging the cave partially blocked under the city where all the problems began. Noah Elizabeth promises that he will protect her – after Peter is killed.

Also, the young Jonas are still stuck in the alternate world, talking to Eva, the old version of Martha (Adam and Eva, understand that?). And that the young / adult / elderly trio with cracked lip appeared again in the eighties, to kill the poor minister in the nuclear plant. I am very very curious to know who this is / who they are / who they are …? However, it is a completely new puzzle in a program that already has a lot of pieces.

But despite the density of the earth, despite all the interlocking family trees and multiple timelines and now multiple worlds, don’t feel like a boring imaginary nonsense for a second. She is very warm towards her characters for that. Nor, warm In this case, it does not mean kindness or softness – it means respecting their basic humanity and putting that at the forefront of the story, and not mind-blowing.

Katharina is a great example of this. As played by Jördis Triebel, you feel bitter and tired of suffering, and this can involve revenge, as happens when you practically attack Hana’s teen. But the tenderness with which Ulrich receives heartbreaking, as well as tears in her eyes when she meets her mother, a nurse at the Ulrich Psychiatric Center. Like Jonas, Martha, Elizabeth, Claudia, Regina and everyone else, it’s a Person, Not a plot device.

This mindset has a multiplier effect on filmmaking as well. You see it in falling shots, even when a nurse lights a cigarette and you can see orange glow outside the psychiatric hospital. There is no Reason To be there; It is only, because people sometimes go out to smoke. dark Never lose what people do by being just human. Travel time does not change that. To borrow a phrase from another counterfeiting of space-time, humanity is darkFixed.

