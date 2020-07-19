David de Gea made a mistake when Chelsea beat Man United to reach the FA Cup final

The Spanish international, who was joined by United instead of Sergio Romero, who played previous rounds of the cup, suffered a nightmare in the semifinals. His first mistake came in the 11th minute of the first half of stoppage time as he allowed Oliver Giroud’s strike to beat him in close proximity to Chelsea’s 1-0 lead.

The worst was to follow almost immediately at the start of the second as the excellent Mason Mount explodes forward and shoots from far away, seeing his effort under De Gea’s body pressure and in the goal.

De Gea brilliantly saved Giro’s second goal before Marcus Alonso’s cross was deflected by Harry Maguire, who was beaten again at his close position, in the 74th minute.

United, who entered the semi-finals of their back in 19 games without defeat, scored a late consolation as Bruno Fernandez scored from a penalty kick after Calum Hudson-Odoy’s superb challenge over Anthony Martial.