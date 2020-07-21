David Schwimmer says that “friends” may not be included may begin photography next month

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the NBC sitcom, said that filming The private It will depend on safety considerations due to coronavirus pandemic.

“This is supposed to happen in August, mid-August, but frankly, we’ll wait and see another one or two weeks if we all decide that he’s really safe enough to do it,” Schwimmer explained to Fawn in an appearance. Tonight’s show “on Monday.

“And if not, we will wait until it is safe.”

The private show, which has long been rumored and expected by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN, the parent company.