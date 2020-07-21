David Schwimmer says that “friends” may not be included may begin photography next month

“This is supposed to happen in August, mid-August, but frankly, we’ll wait and see another one or two weeks if we all decide that he’s really safe enough to do it,” Schwimmer explained to Fawn in an appearance. Tonight’s show “on Monday.
“And if not, we will wait until it is safe.”
The private show, which has long been rumored and expected by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN, the parent company.
The reunion has been paused due to the coronary virus pandemic, but according to Schiffer, plans are still underway to bring the show to our screens.
The actor also said that the show, which would be “unwritten,” would consist of an interview and some “surprise” – while it is unclear what it might be, it seems that fans won’t have to wait long to figure out.
Schwimmer also told Fallon that he had almost not played Geller, after a “miserable” experience as a regular series before “Friends”.
Schwimmer said that the previous show had been canceled after 12 episodes, but felt like a “pillar”, which made him intent on not appearing in another comedy series.
“When this show was canceled – thank God – I was feeling like I wouldn’t be making another comedy series.”
Fallon was told that when he first received the call about the “Friends” role, he refused, but when he heard that the creators Marta Kaufman and David Crane wrote Geller’s character in mind, he agreed to participate.
