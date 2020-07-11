De Blasio has Black Leaves Mater privileges in defiance of the law

Mayor Bill de Palacio banned large gatherings in the city until the end of September, saying: “We can’t get there while we focus on health right now.” But he makes one big exception: black protests live the matter.

“This is a special moment in American history where 400 years of oppression and 400 years of racism are treated in a very powerful way that cannot be compared to anything else, and the voices of people must be heard,” he says.

The privilege of some words should irritate everyone who is not allowed to gather when they think it is just as important; He basically pleads with any group with pride to challenge the ban as well.

This is true, because the mayor engages in blatant discrimination in view, and is blatantly unconstitutional – and ensures that the courts will support those who challenge him.

Heck, De Palacio (along with Governor Andrew Como and Attorney General Tish James) Previously Under a federal order not to ban large religious gatherings in the open air, after three Orthodox Jews and two Catholic priests went to court because protests were allowed rather than services.

Other federal courts have passed similar rulings in Kentucky and Kansas.

Prosecutors noted that de Palacio himself violated the ban on more than 10 gatherings when he attended a protest at Cadman Plaza. His administration expelled the Hasidiya children from a park days later for violating the same decree.

Any court worthy of its virulence will find the same injustice in an attempt to prohibit any large gathering that expresses or celebrates almost anything – racial or neighborhood pride, for example – as long as the mayor explicitly allows the “speech” of the collective assembly that is important.

The law could not be more clear: elected officials have no right to discriminate in this way; De Blasio looks like a fanatic, or a fool, to try.