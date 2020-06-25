De Palacio and lawmakers in a state of budget stalemate due to NYPD cuts and layoffs

Mayor Bill de Palacio and the City Council reached a dead end in budget negotiations – just five days before an agreement was reached by law – over a billion dollars in NYPD cuts proposed by House Speaker Corey Johnson and 22,000 demobilization cases threatened by the City Council.

“I still think there is a very big delta, a really big delta,” Johnson said at a press conference on Thursday about conflicting views between Heisner and legislators over $ 87 billion in proposed spending.

When asked if he would accept $ 240 million in cuts to the New York Police as suggested by the city’s mayor, Johnson refused to confirm the offer but said: “They are not in the place we need.”

“They are not where the majority of Council members need it.” Johnson said.

He urged the mayor to make a greater effort to reduce administrative fats from the budget, including by reducing the giant bureaucracy of the Education Department.

Johnson also rejected the mayor’s claim on Wednesday that laying off 22,000 workers in the city was “the only way” to deal with the devastating economic impact of the coronary virus epidemic.

“We think we can, yes,” said Johnson when asked if he could reach a balanced budget without mass layoffs.

Johnson refused to say whether to request an extension of the June 30 budget deadline.