Dear Red Bull, The Tuk It race event is perfect for Indian chariots drivers; The race in DNA

Red Bull’s Tuk It is a famous race event in Sri Lanka, where Tuk Tuk drivers overcome many challenges over the course of 48 hours to come out a winner. The 3-person teams in the three-wheeled passenger car (as it is called in India) begins their journey from the western part of Sri Lanka, advancing to the central hills that pass through mountains, forests and culturally important heritage sites. Sounds exciting? Well have you been on a car trip in India? If the answer is yes, you do not miss much, except for brave, fast-paced and angry motorists who do not get a cup at the end of the trip and do not return home happy with a bag full of status.

Red Bull Tuk It rewards Rupees 4 Lakh Prizes winners. We spoke to some motorists in Bengaluru and found this to be equivalent to their annual wages. So, if Red Bull holds a Tuk It event in India, at least one team can spend months without worrying about their daily wages.

In this article, we mention some of the reasons why Red Bull seriously considered hosting a Tuk It event in India.

Participants will jump at the first opportunity

The two-day event in Sri Lanka attracts about 200 teams, or more than 600 participants. However, India has no shortage of motorists, who do it for a living. In fact, their talent for the hustle and bustle during the day, going to hard-to-reach places in the car, commuting through traffic, and nearby calls, and this makes many passenger car drivers in India ready to race.

IBTimes He showed some videos of Tuk It drivers’ event in Bengaluru and was fascinated by it a lot.

“For such a large amount of money, I would have done it easily every month,” said Mokhtar Pasha, who has been driving his van for 11 years. “Every day is a race for motorists for us. Sometimes the customer wants to rush, sometimes we have to do so that we can fulfill our obligations.” (Translator)

“We know that car drivers have a bad reputation for being reckless drivers. Such a platform will allow us to show our skills. Some of us have been driving car vans throughout our lives, and you have mastered them well, which is normal for us.” Another car driver named Syria T said IBTimes.

India landscapes to die for

India is a land of scenic landscapes. Mountains, forests, waterfalls, oceans, beaches, deserts, you’ve got it all. Red Bull can choose any point, from the busy narrow streets of Old Delhi to forest paths in Bandipur to ghats from Assam in the northeast or Ooty in the south. Just pin on the map and Red Bull can get a place he likes.

India has acquired everything from “mountains, bushes and culturally significant heritage sites,” says Red Bull on her Tuk It Sri Lanka page.

Many Indians can attest to this

If this is any consolation, Indians who often take motorized rickshaws to move from one place to another can testify to the drivers’ racing gene. There may be mixed feelings about the talent of motorists in the country, but many agree that climbing on a cart is less than a roller coaster ride. Closures in the country may have reduced traffic and the number of Rica carts on the road, but it is difficult to forget how Rikshaw drivers can find the fastest route, even in traffic jams, indicating their talent and comfort with a wheeled vehicle.

Brand recognition

Red Bull is already a well-known brand name in India. Many energy drinks associated with Red Bull than any other brand. After each line the famous tag “Red Bull Gives You Wings” and exotic ads have an unforgettable place in people’s memories. Red Bull can play on its strengths and strong presence in its brand in India to add another feather to the achievement hat by hosting the Tuk It race event in the country and possibly giving wings to the dreams of rider drivers.

Not to mention that the precious space on the back of cars often used for commercial advertising can be a great opportunity for the Red Bull brand in India.