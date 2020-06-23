Debate over relatives: Vidya Pradeep explains the difficulties faced by all actors without a godfather in the film industry

Cangana Rannot talks about the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput!

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has caused controversy of patronage again. Many celebrities have talked about this issue, thus shedding light on the power of a few controlling the Indian film industry.

Vidya Pradeep talks about her journey and struggles in the film industry.Vidya Pradeep

Now, Tamil Actress Vidya Pradeep’s latest publication gives an idea of ​​the difficulties newcomers face in the movie industry. The actress reveals that she has been cast out of six consecutive films for unprofessional reasons.

He lost 6 movies in a row

The actress was “heartbreaking” and decided to leave the film industry, but the opportunity of director Majez Theromeini to work on Thadham gave her new hope to fight for her survival in the film industry.

Vidya Pradeep praises the director for directing her best in her life. The 24-year-old also unlocks the difficulties every ambitious actor must face without a godfather in the world of brilliance and sparkle.

Its struggles explained

Actress Pasanga 2 claims that people can survive if they are willing to work hard. Check out the full text that she wrote on her Instagram account:

Before a while, there was a stage in my life when I had to go out or replace six projects that I signed, one after the other for very unprofessional reasons. I was sad. Then I thought the movie might not be my cup of tea and I just started focusing on my studies. Then one of the directors, actors Seroti, called me one day and asked me if I could meet director Magez Sidi in the film office for a movie called “Solidarity.” “From the experiences mentioned above, I was reluctant to invest my time and energy behind the process. Once again I called Serwathy around midnight and insisted that I meet the director the next day to take the test. This time I got to the movie office without any expectations. Then I met Magez Sir, they said they They have been testing for the past few months because they are an intense character and this character is the essence of the movie, and my master estimated that my eyes were very strong, and the team did not confirm me but after talking to Sidi Magizh briefly about the character I had a positive intuition. Then after testing the appearance, I was confirmed for the role. I still remember the first photo session when I got to the site and it was completely blank. The new outfit was very new to me, and I felt a little weird and doubted whether I could satisfactorily play a policeman. Filming with director Magies was the best experience I’ve ever had. It’s a kind of director who every actor loves to do. He was very nice and very professional. My master used to encourage me after every good shot saying “You’re magic”. My master knows how to best actor out with passion and respect …. (continued in the next comment) Vidya Pradeep.Vidya Pradeep Thadam has regained my belief in the movie-making system. This also gave me hope that you can still stay in the industry with your talents alone. There are good filmmakers looking only for talent in the artist. But self-taught actors like me who have no godfather, recommendations, or anyone to point to, should be prepared to face extreme hardships. You may be avoided, ignored, or even considered an artist at times because you do not follow “standards”. “But that’s okay, you can still survive if you believe in yourself and want to work hard. At the end of the day, you can be very proud of your smallest achievements because you won all of this yourself because nothing was offered for free or in return.” Also, there is nothing more precious than living a real life for your conscience. “ Hero ArunVijay was extremely warm and full of energy. It makes his artist artists very comfortable in groups. Very hardworking. Thank you, Redhan Cinemas Producer, Sir for being so good to me. grateful. Thank you Dop Gopinath Sir, Devan Sir, Sruthi (castings), Mohan Sir, Raja Sir, all ADs and the whole team. It was a pleasure working with the loved ones Tania and Smrothy.

#VidyaPradeep #Thadam. [sic]”

On the business front, Vidya Pradeep has some interesting projects on her cat. Notably, it is part of the upcoming Thalaivi from Kangana Ranaut.