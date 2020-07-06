Deepika Padukone followed her passion and was a huge success today, and academics have had nothing for her.

DeepikaTwitter

Deepika Padukone recently spoke of the 2020 class during the online broadcast of the graduation ceremony. She talked about how she left college to track her passion.

Today’s world knows that Deepika Padukone is the most successful actress, and one of the most influential people in the world, but before she became a star, she withdrew from pursuing further education. Having represented the nation on many international platforms and being a global face, Deepika has created a legacy for herself with her talents and carried her to the top.

Going back to the early days, when Deepika was in college, she was already a successful model, before she left everything to pursue her dream career of being a Bollywood actress.

The actress makes a journey into the memory lane with her inspiring journey when she shares that she has studied to pass the tests. Academics and grades were not the thing. She was more interested in extra-curricular activities. Studies have not been its plea.

And because she leans toward creative things and performance, Deepika shares that she has always enjoyed being part of many celebrations, playing sports or just doing theater. She thinks she has a lot more junk food than extracurricular activities more than textbooks.

She may describe herself as a modest student at school, but her hard work, determination and passion made her triumph in life.

Deepika focused her skills on acting and doing what she always wanted to do at a young age, and was very successful with her talent. She did not stop here, she also delivered some eminent personalities engraved in our hearts forever.

An accomplished story is inspiring for all young students who may have a strong desire to pursue their passion but have had no motivation or support to do so.

