Defender Biswajit, who was an ISL woman in 2014, says his food stall is his last hope

It was part of history when ATK (then Atletico de Kolkata) lifted the inaugural Indian Premier League (ISL) title in 2014. But after six years, football player Biswajit Saha is struggling to make ends meet with his fast food joint near the store closing in The aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Without a club since 2018 when he had a hamstring injury during the season before pulling him out of the ISL campaign in Mumbai, left-back Saha was planning to return to the sport. But a long time ago, the 34-year-old who played all the ATK League matches except for the semi-final and final round of his 2014 campaign opened a quick snack link with his brother near his home in Bandel in Hooghly district in West Bengal.

Amid the epidemic soccer player, Piswajit Saha turns his kiosk

“I didn’t play professional football after 2018. I was in Valencia (Spain) with the Mumbai City FC team for the preliminary season and there I was seriously injured. We were supposed to go back to Mumbai the next day, but I was injured and Saha told Eanes on Thursday.”

“There was a Super Cup that year. I played one match, as a substitute in the second half. 2018 was wasted, and then it took me some time to recover. Then my brother and I decided to open this fast food Saha said, she is married and has two daughters.”

Saha, despite getting close to the twilight of his career, now exercises and feels in good shape. The plan was to participate in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) but with the COVID-19’s provocative shutdown that led to the world stopping, his desire to return seems like a far-fetched dream so far.

“The shutdown has spoiled everything. The store is not performing well. There are very few clients due to the health crisis. Regarding the return, I have been working hard but I am not getting younger. This (a period) said Saha who also played with Mohon Pagan and Salgokar And Sporting Club de Goa in the Australian League after storming the place of play of George Telegraph “will not activate any football activity).

IANS Pictures

Saha’s fortunes have not smiled on him since the 2014 ISL hike. On loan at Sporting Clube de Goa, he was kept by ATK just for the franchise to turn his back later, leaving him in the ring.

“I rented a fast food shop before Durga Puja last year. Rent is all we have (family management). I have nothing else to do right now. My daughter is six and three years old,” she said. Saha.

“I also have plans to take over the training. But for the time being, it seems very far from reality. I want to go back to play first-class football. Participated in CFL, then perhaps in I-League.” She concluded, “I would have made progress if I hadn’t. This shutdown occurs and spoils everything. Now, we are struggling to make ends meet. “