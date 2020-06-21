“Defund NASCAR” flag with the Confederate flag flying over Talladega

Some NASCAR fans respond to the organization banning Confederate flags from its events: “Defund NASCAR.”

This was the message raised in a banner next to the Confederate flag on Sunday aboard a plane over Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Geico 500, which was postponed due to thunderstorms until Monday.

It was to be the first race that allowed fans since Nascar announced its ban on the flags of the Confederation on June 10 because of its association with slavery and racism. NASCAR did not say how the new policy would be imposed.

On Sunday, cars collided with the street outside the highway waving flags, according to reports, and they were present next to Trump 2020 banners and an American flag at Ed Soug’s cargo tent.

Sog, Helena, Alabama, resident, He told the Associated Press. “People are disappointed that NASCAR took this position. It has been around for the whole of our existence. I don’t think anyone really links it with any kind of racism or anything. It’s just a southern thing. It’s transparent. It’s just a heritage thing.”

Others attended the ban.

“I don’t think there is a place for her in NASCAR, to be honest with you,” 32-year-old David Radfansky told the Associated Press. “This does not fit well with all children of goodness, but this is what it is.”

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver in the circle, was charged with removing Confederate flags from sport following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and subsequent protests against racial injustice and police brutality.