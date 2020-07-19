Delhi rains: Minto Bridge is flooded and 3 people die as a result of heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

Another 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death in the Jayhajpuri district of New Delhi.Twitter

It was reported that a 60-year-old man and two others were killed as torrential rains flooded some roads and localities in Delhi-NCR early Sunday morning (19 July).

The body of a person was found floating in the water under the Menton Bridge as rain left the city submerged in various areas. The body of the pick-up truck driver was reportedly discovered by a tracker working in New Delhi Square.

“I discovered the body while I was on duty in the tracks. I got out, swam, and recovered it. The body was floating in front of a bus,” Ramenius Mina told the INI news agency.

Another 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death in the Jayhajpuri district of New Delhi.

On the other hand, a firefighter, a bus driver, a conductor and a chariot driver were rescued.

Internet users share videos and photos on social sites

Mentu Bridge in Delhi.Twitter

Rainfall in the national capital yesterday evening resulted in waterlogging in different places. Many people shared videos and photos to Twitter and Facebook.

The Indian Meteorological Department also quoted to Twitter saying, “Today, heavy rains have been reported in a few places over Delhi. Rainfall until 0830 am (0530 to 0830 am): Ridge – 8.6 cm, Lodi Road – 8.1 cm, Svdirjung – 7.5 cm.Expect – mild to moderate rain is expected in a few places over Delhi and surrounding areas during the next three hours. “

“A person who knows that Kundan was driving the Tata ACE from New Delhi Railway Station towards Connaught Place this morning. The problem of blogging under the Minto Bridge occurred because of the overnight rains. He tried to maneuver his car through an underwater underpass, but he apparently could not say: “It appears that he died from drowning, and no signs of external injury were found on his person.”

The body was sent after death. He added that investigation procedures under Article 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, director of firefighting services in Delhi, said the firefighters saved the driver and bus conductor of the Delhi Transport Company after they also stumbled in the deep waters of the lower Menton Bridge with a car. The driver of the car was also rescued.

(With agency input)