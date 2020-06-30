Derby County player Andre Al-Hikma was taken to hospital after the attack

Reports They say that Al-Hikma, who joined the championship club in 2017, was visiting her relatives in Toxteth, Liverpool, when the accident occurred.
“André al-Hikma was the victim of unjustified assault and theft,” said a statement from Derby.
“He was wounded, and he was hospitalized, as his condition is stable.
“The Merseyside police are investigating and the club will focus its efforts on supporting Andrei and his family.”
Merseyside police did not immediately respond to a CNN Sport request for comment.
According to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, a Merseyside police spokeswoman said “The officers received reports that a 27-year-old man was driving to his car at about 4:30 am when four men in masks and armed with knives assaulted him.”
Wisdom played in the 2-1 derby victory against Reading on Saturday.
He signed for the club from Liverpool after a series of loan periods and has played 20 games so far this season.
Derby fans started Fundraising campaign A flag to show their support for wisdom in home games, which has so far collected 4,230 pounds ($ 5,200).
Derby has an outside opportunity to make the championship finalists as the club seeks to advance to the Premier League.
You may also like
Miralem Pjanic: Barcelona slaps a $ 448 million purchase line for the new star
Many baseball players choose to exit from the 2020 MLB season, citing “personal health and safety”
Netflix announces a series led by Ava DuVernay on Colin Kaepernick
The source says: NFL and players draw “black life” on the pitch in Orlando when the season resumes.
Mercedes races black cars for 2020 against racism