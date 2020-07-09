Derek Chauvin told George Floyd that it takes “a lot of oxygen to talk”

Minneapolis police officer, who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for about 8 minutes before his death, revealed his pleas for not being able to breathe, saying “It takes a lot of oxygen to speak”, Wednesday.

The transcripts of the newly released body camera videos from two policemen involved in the fatal confrontation on May 25 also show that Floyd told officers who arrested him more than 20 times that he could not breathe.

After his hands were tied and placed on the ground, according to a camera on his body, Floyd recording a copy of former officer Thomas Lane – one of four policemen charged and shot Floyd’s death, said: “You will kill me, man.”

“Then he stopped talking, he stopped shouting.” Derek Chauven, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, answered, “It takes a lot of oxygen to talk.”

The texts, not the actual shots, were posted to body camera records and former officer c. King Lin on Wednesday as part of Lin’s request to drop his charges.

Lynn, a junior policeman, showed Floyd’s legs during arrest and twice asked if officers should push Floyd to his side, but Chauvin said no, texts appear.

Earl Gray, Lynn’s lawyer, said in a note Wednesday that there is no likely reason to charge his client.

“Lin had no basis in believing that Chauvin was wrong in making this decision,” Gray wrote. Not Floyd’s folding.

Floyd’s involvement in the police sparked a global movement against racial injustice and police brutality.

While hanging on the ground, passers-by repeatedly asked officers to check his pulse.

Ex-officer C. examined. Quang, who was in the middle of Floyd and said, “I can’t find one.”

“Huh?” Chauvin said, according to Kyung’s body camera video version.

Chauvin was charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

Lin, Queen and Tuo Thao, the officer who was monitoring pedestrians, were accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office said prosecutors intended to oppose Lin’s refusal of the proposal.

