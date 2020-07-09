DeSean Jackson’s Hitler posts in response from Julian Edelman

In the wake of DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts on social media, national star superstar Julian Edelman shared his thoughts on the issue.

Edelman, a Jew, went to Twitter on Thursday to say he wanted “uncomfortable conversations” with Jackson about the anti-Semitic quotation falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, who shared it earlier this week. He even invited an extensive eagle to take a trip to Washington to visit the American Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“I got a hit from everyone when they asked me about this DeSean Jackson post, and I wanted to spend some time before I reply because this is a complex problem, and I wanted to be in depth” He said in a video.

After expressing his respect to 33-year-old Jackson as a footballer and acknowledging that the two had previously interacted on social media, Edelman, 34, said Jackson “said some ugly things, but I see an opportunity to have a conversation.”

He said, “I think black and Jewish societies have many similarities.” One of the unfortunate similarities is that both are ignorant and hateful.

“We need to listen, we need learning, we need work. We need to have these uncomfortable conversations, if we have a real change. For this, DeSean, let’s make a deal. How do we go to the capital and take you to the Holocaust Museum, then take me to a museum African American history and culture. Next, we take some burgers, and we have these uncomfortable conversations. “

The Super Bowl three times also reflected on his own experiences as a Jewish man, explaining how he had anti-Semitic distortion directed at him on the soccer field in 2011.

After posting a clip to his Instagram story with a fake Hitler quote about a Jewish plan to “blackmail America” ​​and achieve “world domination”, Jackson addressed the backlash in a video published on Tuesday.

Jackson said: “I just want to first make an apology on my behalf and for what I stand for, because you know I’m fair and I never want to drop any race or anyone else.”

The Eagles also addressed the incident, saying that the organization had spoken to Jackson about his positions.

“Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were extremely abusive, harmful and horrific,” said the statement of the Eagles. “They have no place in our society, and they are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

“We are disappointed and reiterated to Dessan the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take actions to promote unity, equality and respect.”

Jackson also said that he is meeting with Jewish leaders to try to educate himself about anti-Semitism.