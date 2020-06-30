"Dick Van Dyck Show" is still a remarkable achievement in Karl Renner's long list
By Muhammad / June 30, 2020

However his remarkable achievement remains “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, the groundbreaking comedy series that has starred many dozens of Amy Renner, and thanks to remodeling and sometimes special and rewinds, it never seems to disappear.

Various stories about the show – which first premiered in 1961 – have been told over the decades, however Renner’s death, At the age of 98, is reason enough to celebrate and re-sell them again. How Rainer was supposed to star in the series – A Pilot Was Launched – before they picked Van Dyck, as Rainer switched to the episodic role of his mercurial boss, Alan Brady.

Drawing on Rainer’s experiences with Caesar, Van Dyck played the role of Rob Petrie, the lead author of Brady’s comedy show. Stories swung between Robb’s life at work and at home, as she found comic gold in both places.

The series also launched a career Mary Tyler Moore, And played the wife of Rob Laura. As Rainer always told her, he had tested several actresses – and he desperately began to find the right actress – when Moore entered and began reading.

“I made my hand like a claw like in the machines in a carnival that brought candy out of things, I went across the room, I went to her head, grabbed her top and said, Come on with Reiner reminding me of a Conan O’Brien show several years ago. Then he marched into the hall to the producer Sheldon Leonard, saying: “I found her!”

She followed more than 150 episodes, including a number of unforgettable classics. Achievements included Rob convincing himself that they had brought the wrong child home from the hospital, and Laura unwisely announced to the world that Brady was wearing a wig, and the couple’s son, Richie, discovered the origins of his unusual middle name, Rosebud.

Rainer said he consciously avoided topical references in writing the show, one of the reasons why it proved immortal. In a 2003 interview, he indicated a sixth season production was back on although he was offered a lot of money to continue. “We knew we were beginning to repeat ourselves, and when you get there, it’s time to stop,” he said.

Maybe “Dick Van Dyck’s show” may have stopped, but Rainer never stopped. Pointing to activity as a key to longevity, has become The oldest Emmy Award nominee ever In 2018, for the HBO documentary “If You Weren’t in Obit, Eat Breakfast”, it was about people who were vital in the 1990s and beyond.
“If you can’t laugh,” Rainer said He says in the documentaryLife would be too empty.

On this scale, Rainer spent his life making everyone a little fuller.

