Digitization Fund in India: Google has announced an investment of Rs. 75,000 crore in India to promote digitization

To help accelerate the digital economy in India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday, July 13, a $ 10 billion Google Digitization Fund for India. The company will invest approximately Rs. 75,000 crore over the next five to seven years to help India convert to digital technology.

“Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $ 10 billion digitization fund to help accelerate the digital economy in India. We are proud to support PM @ narendramodi’s vision for digital India – Thank you very much to Minister rsprasad & Minister DRRPNishank for joining us,” Google CEO said on Twitter.

During the virtual conference for Google for India, Sundar Pichai said, “These moments help is at the heart of Google’s mission to organize information around the world and make it universally useful and available.”

Today, people in India no longer have to wait for technology to come to you. And Bikay added that a whole new generation of technology is happening in India first.

Google CEO also said this will be done through a combination of equity investment and partnerships and an operating infrastructure ecosystem in India. “This reflects our confidence in India’s future and its digital economy,” Bishay added.

The investment will focus on four important areas for digitization of India. here they are:

First, enabling affordable access to and information for every Indian in his own language, be it Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other country Second, building new products and services closely related to India’s unique needs Third, empowering companies while continuing or embarking on digital transformation Fourth, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence for the social good in areas such as health, education, and agriculture

Indian Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the conference during the virtual conference.

PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai about the new business culture

Meanwhile, by interacting with Pichai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Google CEO on a wide range of topics, especially harnessing the power of technology to transform the lives of farmers, youth and entrepreneurs in India. They also spoke about the new work culture emerging during the halo crisis.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed the new work culture that emerged during the new pandemic virus outbreak in the virtual meeting with Sundar Pichai.

Prime Minister Moody reached Twitter saying: “This morning has been a very fruitful interaction with @ Sundarpichai. We have talked about a wide range of topics, especially harnessing the power of technology to transform the lives of farmers, youth and entrepreneurs in India.”

During our interaction, Anna @ Sundarpichai spoke about a new business culture that appeared at the time of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges that the global epidemic brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety. “