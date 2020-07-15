Director James Gunn wanted the character of “Scooby-Doo” to be explicitly gay

Appealed to the Twitter account for the film Podcast Gan to make future iterations on the screen for Velma gay, to Gan answeredI tried!
Film wrote: “In 2001, it was an explicitly gay movie in my initial text” (on the direct work of “Scooby-Doo” in 2002). “But the studio kept watering it and hiding it, to become mysterious (version snapshot), then none (released version) and finally having a friend (continued).”
Gunn wrote both the 2004 live-action movie and sequel, which starred Linda Cardinale in a movie. In the second movie, the actress Seth Green played the role of her boyfriend, and any traces on the character being gay were removed.
This was not uncommon in the early 2000 films Franchise. GLAAD, a non-profit organization that monitors gay representation in the media, In 2013 he said the studios were “hesitant” To include LGBTQ characters in business privileges.
CNN has contacted Warner Bros. To comment. CNN and Warner Bros are owned by WarnerMedia.
Since the release of “Scooby-Doo” films in the early 2000s, major studios have been enthusiastic about slowly incorporating more LGBTQ characters into blockbuster films: “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” have appeared Gay kiss in the background of one scene At the end of the movie, Pixar included “Forward” The first gay character in the studio. Both cases were criticized as being concise and auxiliary to major film stories.
Gan went on to write and direct Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy”. I apologize for a blog post from 2011 that made anti-gay comments, GLAAD mentioned. He was also expelled, and then re-employed, for the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie Year-old tweets joking about children’s sexual orientation and sexual harassment It reappeared in 2018.
