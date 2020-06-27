Director Kabir Khan praises Deepika Padukone: “I was more of an audience than the director during filming 83”

Visit Deepika Padukone to GNU

Deepika Padukone has attained the audience with many distinct personalities over the years, resulting in the superiority of each role in different genres. You will now see her playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife alongside her real husband, Ranveer Singh, who depicts the honorary role in 83, which narrates the legendary moment when India lifted the World Cup in 1983.

“83” director Kabir Khan praised the actress as it is clear from her personal location that he commented on, “When we started filming, with every scene presented by Deepika, I could see how the actress could really begin to embody the character that is playing. There is a certain rest that she behaves with. Deepika – There are no demands, no crutches. Actually, on the days I was filming with Deepika, I was more audience than the director. ”

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kabir KhanInstagram

The director added: “I used to sit enthusiastically in front of the screen and see Rumi Dave come to life. Plus her infectious smile not only illuminates the screen, but also brings the group to life. In the following months I have also seen the best quality any artist – Courage. Courage is not only in her career choices but also in the choices she makes about what she represents. And this courage, I salute her. “

Ranveer Singh, Deepika PadukoneTwitter

Kabir Khan mentioned that Deepika not only illuminates the screens with their positivity, but also the combos! It must be really fun to watch their shows on screens.

On the action front, the actress will then appear in the next unnamed Shkun Patra movie.