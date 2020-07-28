Diversity plans in the Football Association Council were blocked by the professional game – Greg Clark

Greg Clark was appointed President of the Football Association in September 2016

Football Association President Greg Clark said he was “disappointed” after claiming that professional game representatives on the FA Board had taken a step in an effort to improve the diversity of its members.

in a A letter to the Federation Council, Clark said a number of options were discussed at a board meeting last week, including the appointment of Paul Elliot – Chairman of the Advisory Board for Inclusion – as Director.

He says that the EFL and Premier League representatives “opposed such a review”.

Clark said they believed the changes made in 2017 were “sufficient.”

He later said in a statement that he “did not intend to cause division” in the letter and that he “intends to highlight an issue that we all deeply care about across both the FA Council and the FA Council.”

A Premier League and EFL joint statement said on Tuesday that Clarke’s message “does not reflect the true nature of the discussions that took place at last week’s FA Council meeting” and said they welcomed his clarification.

The statement added: “It was agreed at a meeting of the English Federation Council last week to conduct an assessment of diversity and integration within the Federation in a consultative and effective manner.”

Writing to the FA Council Clark said: “Without the support of the professional game and the national game, who have the most managers, the composition of the FA Council cannot be reviewed.

“I was hoping that the federation, as the governing body of the game, would be able to examine whether its board was properly formed to represent a diversified game and share its thinking with the board. This process takes place via football but it will not happen now in relation to the FA board.”

He added: “As president of the FA, this frustrates me.”

Other options discussed included granting national and professional games an additional seat for each council “that could provide flexibility to allow the appointment of various candidates if they were the best qualified person for the role.”

“Each of our independent directors has offered to step down to create opportunities for a more diverse board, but the board has united in rejecting their offer,” Clark said.

The BBC spoke to a board member who described Clarke’s statement as “strange” and “divisive” and said he was urged not to release it by members of the board this morning when he informed them of his plans.

A source in the English Premier League told the BBC that he was not opposed to the review but that it should be a review followed by consideration and change, not random statements from Clark.

There are three representatives of the professional game on the FA Board – former Premier League chief Peter McCormick, who heads his legal advisory group, English Premier League President Rick Barry and attorney Robinder Pines, who jointly represent the Premier League and EFL.

Reforms in 2017 that they deemed sufficient led to BAME being on the council 10%, 10% from the LGBT + community and 40% representing women.

The Premier League showed solidarity, as the players names on the back of their shirts were replaced with “Black Lives Matter” for the first 12 games of the restarted season, and the Black Lives Matter badge will appear on all shirts for the rest of the shirts. the campaign.

Several prominent players, including Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, have called for more diversity in the hierarchy of sports organizations after the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Sanjay Bhandary, president of Kick It Out, said: “Black Lives Matter has correctly caused organizations in all industries to consider how to combat systemic inequality and better reflect society.

“This process should start at the top with the senior leadership team. It is only true that the federation seeks to seize the moment and think about the composition of its leadership team and whether it represents players, fans and participants in the game.

“I commend Greg Clark’s efforts to do so. It is disappointing that this effort has been rejected. Before commenting further, we will need to understand the causes of the professional game to better refuse the review.”

Premier League and EFL have been contacted for comment.