DJ LeMahieu returns from Yankees after coronavirus infection, and opening day remains uncertain

Yankees’ expectations improved slightly on Friday, when DJ LeMahieu reported a Spring 2.0 training after his battle with COVID-19.

All-Star took possession of the field on Yankee Stadium and Aaron Boone said it had rehearsed and hit the hitting cage, but the manager added he was unwilling to say whether LeMahieu would be available for the opening day in Washington on Thursday.

Boone said: “I do not want to stick one way or another.” “We’ll just welcome him in the building and see where we are in the next two days.”

The manager added that LeMahieu will train and hit at Yankee Stadium again on Saturday and that the team has set the next four or five days to help him live in the bats “probably in the next two days”.

Boone admitted that it would be difficult for LeMahieu to be ready shortly after losing all the Spring 2.0 training.

“That would be a fairly rapid turnaround,” said Bon. “First of all, we want to make sure it is returned safely and intelligently and when it comes back, it’s ready to go live.”

LeMahieu was put on the list of casualties before the camp officially opened. He will get as many live bats as possible over the next week to decide whether to face the right-hand rookie Max Scherzer directly from the gate, but the Yankees feel that the biggest challenge may be seeing whether he reaches the rigors of play every day after going out.

“Much of it,” where did his legs build? “Can he play nine day games and nine daily games,” said Bon. … I don’t worry much about finding a DJ for its timing. I am sure it will return quickly. “

LeMahieu’s approach to painting gives the Yankees confidence that he will not be affected as much by a layoff as some others.

“It’s an individual thing, but when you are one of the best players in the world in a bat game, you accumulate faster,” said Bon Limau, who was 893 OPS just a year ago behind Aaron Judge. 921. Among the regular players in the Yankee lineup.

Marcus Thames, the hitting coach, agreed to Boone’s assessment of LeMahieu, with a warning.

The Times said: “It is a baseball mouse.” “He knows his swing and knows what men are trying to do toward him. This part will help him, but he’s still human. He should get some actors.”

LeMahieu was not allowed to be on the Yankee Spring Training Stadium 2.0 until he tested negative results twice. Yankees have three matches ahead, before the regular season starts.

The primary concern for the Yankees is that the 32-year-old remain healthy.

“We’ll take our time and make sure he’s healthy,” said The Times. “We don’t want to speed it up. DJ worked hard even when closed.” [was happening] In Tampa. He was there to get a job. We’ll take it slowly and let us know when it’s ready. “

This is not an easy thing to consider given the unknown for coronavirus.

Bonn said: “We are learning, like the rest of the world, the medical industry more and more about this virus and its effects.” “It affects so many different people in different ways. I think she feels some relief in DJ’s condition, although he continues to test positivity, but he feels natural all the time.”

Currently, Boone is encouraged to just have the most consistent Yankee hits.

“Everyone is eager to see the” machine “in the building,” said Bonn.