Do you remember when Twain Peaks women brought life back?

written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Before Netflix, and before stories like “Game of Thrones” – before high-speed Internet – there were “Twin Peaks”.

It is not easy to say that without “twin peaks,” there would be “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “no” Riverdale, and it could be said that there would be “Gilmore Girls.” By setting out an acute television drama scheme, David Lynch’s actions were introduced The leader in the police, which first aired 30 years ago on April 8, 1990, is American Gothic in the mainstream.

The equal parts “Twilight Zone”, “Dynasty” and “Twin Peaks” were to move away from the traditional plot lines of famous dramas such as “LA Law” and “MacGyver”. Her short-term legacy (two seasons, until the third was released in 2017) and the state of worship, creep over Time and Rolling Stone covers, and in water-cooled conversations around the world.

But it was not the unsolved mystery that killed Laura Palmer, the homecoming Queen, that made viewers return to the West Coast town of stalking and stalking, teeming with back stabbing, sexual adventures, and the legendary “darkness” surrounding the jungle. When shooting the film, the show had a cinematic feel that was unusual for television at the time, with the distinctive surreal psycho-surreal surrealism (which appeared in earlier independent versions such as “Blue Velvet” and “Eraserhead”) which increased tension for each visually and emotionally satiated scene.

This tone owes a large debt to the show’s clothes, run by longtime collaborator Lynch Patricia Norris. Simple commodities from past decades have been modernized and worn with modern ease, while trends that will define the next decade can allude in their childhood, making “Twin Peaks” a piece of time out of time.

There was no shortage of attractive, distinct-looking characters. From the FBI-obsessed coffee agent Dale Cooper (Kyle Maclachlan) in his beige trench coat and cut off the brilliant officer, to the Hawaiian shirt psychiatrist Dr. Jacoby (Ross Tumblin), to Log Lady (Catherine Coulson) red-eyed glasses.

Women in particular embodied the town’s twin spirit of oppression and desire, and nothing more than the sexy teenager Audrey Horn (Sherrill Fein). The daughter of the businessman, Benjamin Horn, Audrey feels bored and imaginative and does not care what anyone thinks. When we find her for the first time wandering about the Great Northern Hotel, covered in wood and the father, anxiously terrifying a group of Norwegian businessmen with her satisfactory account of the recent killing in the city, the girl in the fifties of the last century is summarized in the saddle shoes and the Angora pink jacket, folded in a plaid skirt.

Not surprisingly, then, when we later see Audrey swap her flats with red kitten heels hidden in her school closet, or cool smoking in the girls’ bathroom, with her A-shaped eyebrows and a hugging jacket, and defining the genre scene that pushed pressure groups to pressure Hollywood to stop letting actors Smokes on the screen – because it looks very good. Or, at a moment when she made television history, Audrey poured, in a stylish little black dress, wrapped a cherry trunk in a knot with her tongue.

Veronica on “Riverdale” is a clear heir to teenage Audrey, but as such, in the 1990s Courtney Love, with her broken appearance. Rory and Lorelai are the vibrant and independent of Gilmore Girls, with some Mac jeans and lipstick. And the “daring” encouraging, bold and alluring Santana.

At the other end of the mid-century spectrum, Donna, the daughter of the kind town doctor, was cut from the finest clothes of the neighboring girl. Even when tears penetrate in the middle of the class, she suddenly realizes that a terrible thing has happened to her best friend Laura, it is difficult not to flawlessly manicure his nails.

But Hanin Lynch did not end with the fifties. Norma, the owner of Double R (played by Peggy Lipton of Bewitched and “The Mod Squad”) is updating the look of a working-class dinner on “Alice”, which lasted from 1974 to 1985, bringing the elegance of a ball gown to her blue and white costume , Full of built-in apron and leg sleeves from lamb.

Likewise, Josie Packard (Joan Chen), a surprisingly elegant widow of the city’s former windmill, exudes a pure luster. Thanks to her delicately stained red lips and a crop of black jet hair, the gap between the power suits of the 1980s and the most comfortable stitching that will take root in the 1990s is bridging. Juicy always looks for the runway directly, whether she wears a green silk bathrobe, a red cardigan dress, or a high-waisted pair of trousers paired with a brown brown jacket (arguably the best outfit in the chain).

There were only eight episodes in the first season of Twin Peaks, but it was enough to kick off in the 1990s with an elegant and subtle tone. Woolen sweaters, woolen buttons, woolen socks, A-shaped skirts, embossed, embossed, and carved shortly after in Seattle grunge “Ignorant” attractiveness , While the lack of supply of fashion accessories and short hair for women will become part of the minimalist style code.

And while Season Two was full of pleasant surprises – DEA’s agent and transformation woman Denise Bryson, played by David Duchovny, came to town – and restarted fans for a long hitting the small city’s weirdness, 30 years after his existence there is nothing special about those eight episodes The first, a magic formula that has not yet been repeated.