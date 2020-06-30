Do you want to see 10 years in the sun in 61 minutes? Watch NASA video

The NASA satellite crash in Saturn

In a stunning hour-long video clip, the NASA’s semi-autonomous spacecraft, a dynamic dynamics observatory, collected a ten-year period of observation of the sun.

The film collects one photo every hour, and intensifies a decade of sunlight for 61 minutes.Pixabay | Pictured

Over the past ten years, the spacecraft has collected 425 million high-resolution images of the sun, 20 million gigabytes of data, over the past 10 years, NASA said.

This 10-year interval displays images taken along a 17.1 nm wavelength, which is a severe ultraviolet wavelength that shows the outer atmosphere of the sun – aura.

The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the 11-year solar cycle of the sun and notable events, such as transiting planets and revolutions.

Watch the video hundreds of thousands of people on YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms.

The data collected by SDO over the past ten years has enabled many new discoveries about the sun’s work and how it affects the solar system.

With a triple set of tools, SDO captures the sun every 0.75 seconds.

The Atmospheric Imaging Kit (AIA) alone takes pictures every 12 seconds at 10 different wavelengths of light.

NASA said that while the SDO kept its eye undirectioned to the sun, there were a few moments he missed.

Dark frames in the video are caused by the Earth or the moon that blocks the SDO as it passes between the spacecraft and the sun.

The longest opacity in 2016 was caused by a temporary problem with the AIA tool that was successfully resolved a week later.

Images in which the sun is out of center were observed when the SDO tool was calibrating its tools.

SDO was launched on February 11, 2010.