Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and more to be presented at the first ever GLAAD Media Virtual Awards

GLAAD Media Awards announced on Thursday that it will host its first virtual concert on July 30 with a large number of celebrities including Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

GLAAD is a media advocacy organization for LGBTQ (LGBTQ), whose 31st annual awards were expected to be held in New York on March 19 and Los Angeles show on April 16.

Comedians will host Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere along with celebrity guests Cara Delevingne, Rachel Maddow, “Pose” crew and many others.