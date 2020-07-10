Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and more to be presented at the first ever GLAAD Media Virtual Awards

GLAAD Media Awards announced on Thursday that it will host its first virtual concert on July 30 with a large number of celebrities including Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.
GLAAD is a media advocacy organization for LGBTQ (LGBTQ), whose 31st annual awards were expected to be held in New York on March 19 and Los Angeles show on April 16.
Comedians will host Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere along with celebrity guests Cara Delevingne, Rachel Maddow, “Pose” crew and many others.
“Among the candidates for this year are a wide range of stories and novels on gay, gay, bisexual, transgender and heterosexual people of different races, genders, religions and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate told Ellis in a statement Journalist. “As this year’s media awards become virtual, we hope to send a strong message to people from the LGBT community, in the midst of this exciting time of cultural and political divide, our vision and voices have never been more important.”
The next show will be broadcast on GLAAD on Facebook and YouTube. It will also be aired on the August 3 logo.
