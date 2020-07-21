Dominic Tim defends Novak Djokovic after Adria’s controversial tour

A group of stars, including World Number 1 Djokovic, proved positive to Covid-19 after competing in the tournament, which attracted large crowds and had a limited social distance, with players hugging and reviving each other, playing basketball and dancing together.

Djokovic, who has borne the brunt of the violent backlash, has since apologized for his participation in hosting the event in the Balkans, saying in a statement that he “deeply regrets that the tournament caused harm.”

Although the tournament is now recognized – which was to be played in four cities from June 13 to July 5 – it was a mistake, Thim says Djokovic was only trying to do something positive.

“It was unfair to him because he did not violate any law and did not compel us,” Thim said. CNN Sport Patrick Snell.

“No player was forced to come there. No player was forced to interact with the fans.

“It was our decision. The whole event was for a very good reason as well.”

The round attracted Thym three times in the Grand Slam final, and second Alexander Zverev from Germany, who finished third in the Bulgarian semi-final match Gregor Dimitrov three times, among others. Djokovic’s 24-year-old brother, Djordjie, has been appointed director of the championship.

On June 21, it was announced that Dimitrov’s test was positive for coronavirus, and regulators quickly canceled the entire series. Troicki was later positive, as did Croatia’s Purna Korik, Djokovic and his wife Yelena and others.

Them says the players turned away on this happy occasion, which at the time looked at a dispute with the local government’s advice to get away one meter away.

“It was clear it was a mistake by everyone but really long ago now and everyone who got well there is again, which is a very good sign as well,” he said, before adding that everyone had learned from their mistakes.

“Actually, we saw happy fans, we saw happy children and then we kinda forgot to keep the distance, not to take pictures, not to hug the kids and that was a mistake.

“Of course everyone regrets it, but I think at the same time, it’s okay now.”

US Open

Thiem recently played and won at Bett1Aces in Berlin – an event that adheres to social distance guidelines and was partially played at an old airport.

He has now switched his focus to the US Open, which is to be held behind closed doors at the end of August.

The Austrian says he has no concerns about participating in New York, and says that competition in Berlin could be an example of how to organize an event safely.

“If that were to happen, I’m absolutely sure he is safe and that I will also play because I think it’s time for the regular round to come back,” he said, admitting that it would be difficult to play a major victory role without thousands of fans on the field.

“It is difficult to imagine, but at the same time, how it is and we have to deal with it.

“I think the main thing is that the tour and the tennis are slowly returning.”

A number of prominent players have raised doubts about whether the US Open should open this year, but regulators are satisfied with established safety precautions.

They received a boost when Serena Williams confirmed that she would play in Flushing Meadows, and her sister Venus has now expressed her desire to participate.

Venus told her: “God willing, you will see me in New York. If it is safe to play, I really want to play the American Open.” YouTube channel

Coronavirus support

Like many sports, tennis has been hit hard by the global epidemic, with many events and championships canceled.

It was especially difficult for the lower ranking players who struggled to make a living during the shutdown.

Djokovic, chairman of the ATP Players Council, invited players to contribute to a fund created by the game’s governing bodies but Thiem initially did not want to participate – Believing that his donations would be better elsewhere.

He has since clarified his comments, saying that while he supports younger, junior players, he wants to choose who deserves his support.

“What I said is that there are men in the future tour who do not live professionally.”

“This is what I said. There are men who do not deserve support and I will not change my mind.”

“There are many, many men who deserve this and this is my opinion. But well, the media at that time made a mistake and I hope I can put them a little in the right place now.”