Domino’s New Zealand drops its “Karen Free Pizza” offer after a backlash

Domino’s Pizza dropped a promotional offer offering free pizza to women called Karen after she was met with a backlash.

In recent years, the name “Karen” has been used as an insult to describe middle-aged white women who are seen as hateful or racist.

New Zealand’s pizza franchise arm initially said it wanted to give “cute carens” a break from negativity.

But some said this was a deaf tone, ignoring the most important issues, and the “reward franchise”.

What was the offer?

A gift called “Calling all Karens (nice) Karens” was published on the Australian and New Zealand pages of the Pizza Series.

She asked those named Karen to tell Domino’s in 250 words how they were “kind”.

“Karen’s name has become synonymous with anyone who is right, selfish and loves to complain,” said Alan Collins, the area’s chief marketing officer, as he introduced the officer.

“What was a meme meme became an insult to anyone already called Karen.

“Well, today we take Karen’s name back. At Domino’s, we all bring people together and want to celebrate all the great Karenz there out by shouting free pizza!”

What was the reaction?

The show was immediately criticized, with many arguing that “negative Karen” was an issue mostly affecting “distinguished white women.”

A Twitter user said, “Most of the time, Karens have the privileged white women. If a few people who have been contacted Karen can’t really handle LGBT, they should try to deal with 400 years of repression.”

Another said: “When you want to reward more concessions for the most privileged people in our society.”

Some have sparked recent incidents where women have been accused of acting like “Karens”.

Another Twitter user said, “Please, Dominus, stop. Karenz requests to speak to the manager and is actively trying to fire low-wage workers. Karenz puts people at risk by refusing to wear a mask. Karenz does not need your defense.”

Others have asked the company to find more valuable reasons, such as giving “the people who really need it … like.” [those] Who are homeless and have no food security. “

Even before the show, the term “Karen” proved to be controversial on the Internet. Many contested the use of the name as an insult in and of itself a racist and xenophobic woman.

What did Domino say?

Domino’s New Zealand quickly apologized for posting to Facebook.

She just said, “She wanted to bring a smile to customers who do the right thing – Karen Nurse, Karen Teacher, Karen Mom.”

She said her location was “behind a number of positions in Victoria, Australia [where] Someone decided that they should not have to follow the mandate, wear a mask, and remove it from retail workers. “

The white central caller 911 was charged

Earlier this month, a woman in Melbourne threatened to sue the Bunning hardware store, after employees told her it was mandatory to wear a mask. The woman was later called “Punning Karen”.

Domino’s said people interpreted their campaign “differently than we wanted.”

“Our intention was only for inclusiveness. We want you to know that we always listen and learn and when we sin, we fix it. We’re sorry.”

Domino’s Australia, which runs the same campaign, It looks like he still has the same offer on their page. The BBC has contacted Australia for comment.