Donald Trump held a “tele-march” in the first campaign amid the Corona Virus pandemic

Trump told his supporters in a phone call, “I wanted to be with you, and that replaces our marches we all love so much,” noting that given the ongoing epidemic of coronavirus, “We’re in good shape with treatments and vaccines, but until this is resolved, it will be difficult Get those big big marches, so I do phone rallies, and we’ll call them Trump rallies, but we’ll do it over the phone. “

The decision to march remotely follows the Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which saw low turnout and forced the campaign to cancel foreign statements from the president at the last minute when its supporters failed to appear.

Another rally, scheduled for last weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was canceled shortly before the event due to weather concerns, and has not yet been officially rescheduled. Tulsa experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases after the president’s rally while several employees were forced to quarantine after eight campaign personnel on the ground proved positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s comments during the remote Wisconsin rally were largely directed at Wisconsin voters, although the president sometimes left the text to introduce race-based strikes in Biden, who warned him “wanted to harm the suburbs” by imposing housing under Obama Regulations aimed at combating apartheid.

The president also took the opportunity to pay tribute to his administration’s response to the coronavirus, and told his supporters on the line, “We did a great job, and we got a little credit for it. They gave credit to other people, and frankly they had a much lower relationship than we did,” Later, “Our testing program is the best in the world, we have tested nearly 50 million people, and when you do that, more cases will appear, and so we show more cases but still the right thing to do.”

Visit the CNN Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Trump sparked the fire last month for suggesting he asked officials to “slow down” the test, which employees considered a joke (but he claimed it was serious).

So far, the president has resisted the digital campaign path, even as Biden launched fully into the digital campaign process, as Trump campaign communications director Tim Morto told CNN earlier this month, “There is no such thing as Donald Trump’s rally. It is a unique phenomenon in American political history; it is difficult to repeat this experience. “

However, the campaign hinted that as the incidence of coronavirus continues to rise nationwide, the campaign may have to rethink its strategy – the president is slated to take part in his first digital fundraising campaign on Tuesday, which will be chaired by the National President of the Trump Trump Finance Committee. Kimberly Guilfoyle. The fundraising campaign comes two months after the Biden campaign, which published the star-studded digital fundraising campaign at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Clarification: This story has been updated to demonstrate that the Trump campaign has not ruled out holding personal campaign rallies.