Donald Trump suggests delaying the 2020 US presidential election

Donald Trump called for the November presidential elections to be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

He suggested delaying so that people can vote “correctly, safely and safely.”

There is little evidence to support Trump’s allegations, but he has long opposed voting by mail, which he says will be vulnerable to fraud.

The United States wants to facilitate postal voting due to public health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that “global mail voting” would make the November vote “the most accurate and fraudulent election in history” and “a great embarrassment to the United States.”

He suggested – without providing evidence – that postal voting, as is well known in the United States, would be subject to foreign interference.

He said, “Democrats talk about the foreign influence of voting, but they know that voting by mail is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race.”

Trump also said the postal vote “has already proven to be a catastrophic disaster” in the areas where it is being tested.

Will the US postal vote lead to “massive fraud”?

Can Donald Trump postpone the presidential elections?

In June, New York allowed voters to vote by mail in the Democratic primary for a presidential candidate. However, there were long delays in the counting of votes and the results are still unknown.

The U.S. media has reported that there are also concerns that many ballot papers will not be counted because they were not filled in correctly or do not have mailing marks showing that they were sent before the voting officially ended.

However, several other states made long voices in the mail.

Donald Trump cannot postpone the November presidential election without the Democrat-controlled Congress, partly by first approving the decision. If he doesn’t already know this, someone has definitely told him now.

The president must also know to tweet about the delay – so they are phrased as “just ask!” Question – He is sure to ignite a political storm, especially after he repeatedly refused to say whether he would accept a negative result in the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump appears to be doing all he can to undermine the credibility of the November vote, as a record number of Americans are expected to rely on mailing to avoid the risk of coronavirus exposure. He has repeatedly made false and misleading claims about the reliability of postal polling and has proposed broad conspiracy theories. Critics warn that he could pave the way to contest the results – although the purpose might simply be to give him a scapegoat if he loses.

Trump’s tweet Thursday morning might also be an attempt to divert attention from the truly dismal economic figures in the second quarter that was just released. He was counting on a financial transformation to breathe life into his re-election campaign, and instead the outlook seemed too bleak.

Whatever the reason, Twitter about postponing the elections is not a candidate’s confident victory – and may be a sign of desperate moves ahead.

In response to Trump’s proposal, New Mexico Democratic Senator Tom Odal said that there is no “way” that Mr Trump can delay the elections.

“But the fact that he is even suggesting that it is a dangerous and upsetting attack on the democratic process. All members of Congress – and the administration – must speak out,” he said.

Earlier this month, six US states were planning to hold “all-mail” polls in November: California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Other countries are considering this, According to a mailing campaign group.

These states will automatically send postcards to all registered voters, which must then be sent or dropped on election day – although some personal voting operations are still available in certain limited circumstances.

About half of the US states allow any registered voter to vote by mail on request.

Postal voting critics argue that people can vote more than once by personally absentee voting. Trump has said in the past that there was a danger from “thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room, signing ballot papers everywhere.”

However, there is no evidence of widespread fraud, according to several studies nationwide and country over the years.