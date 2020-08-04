Donald Trump: The U.S. Treasury must get the TikTok Deal

Photo copyright

Donald Trump says the government should get a reduction from the sale of the American TikTok unit if it is bought by an American company.

The US President said that he applied for a “substantial portion” of the purchase price in a weekend phone call to the Microsoft President.

He also warned that the app, owned by Chinese ByteDance, would be banned on September 15 if there was no agreement.

ByteDance is under pressure to sell its business in the United States after Trump has threatened to crack down on Chinese technology companies.

The Trump administration has accused TikTok and others of providing data to the Chinese government, which Beijing and TikTok deny.

“The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we make that possible,” Trump said.

“It will come from a sale that only someone thinks of, but this is how I think and think it is very fair.”

“Mafia-like behavior”

The request to pay to the US Treasury has further complicated the negotiations, with legal experts highlighting that such an application for regulatory approval for the acquisition would be largely unconventional.

“The government does not have the authority to take a special deal through” the US Foreign Investment Commission, the inter-agency committee that reviews some foreign investment in the United States, said generally Nicholas Klein, a lawyer at DLA Piper, said.

The state-run China Daily reported Tuesday that Beijing will not accept the “theft” of a Chinese technology company.

In an editorial, she also warned that China had “many ways to respond if the administration carried out and seized its planned operations.”

Charlotte G, a reporter at the MIT Technology Review, a magazine owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said Trump’s comments were “very impressive”.

Speaking on the BBC Today program, she said: “I hate to say this but it’s kinda like the behavior of the mafia – threatening to impose a ban that pushes the price down and then says:” We should get this deal after that to say thank you for what we did there .

“It’s an exceptional behavior as well because last week we had lawmakers in the U.S. trying to look into whether tech companies are so big and now we’ve got Trump trying to make one of them bigger, so it’s a really weird case to be in.”

Talks over a possible deal appeared to be derailed on Friday when Trump said he was opposed to Microsoft’s purchase of US TikTok business.

And while Trump now considers his approval of a potential acquisition a major shift in the White House stance, the limited deadline for talks is another major obstacle to any potential deal.

He said that TikTok’s operations in the United States “will be closed on September 15 unless Microsoft or anyone else can buy it and work on a deal, a suitable deal until the Treasury … from the United States gets a lot of money.”

In addition to TikTok’s business in the U.S., Microsoft is also in talks to purchase its operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand – countries that make up four Intelligence Alliances from Five Eyes.

The UK is also a member of the alliance, and there has been speculation that TikTok could set up its global headquarters in London, and join tech giants like Google with a big presence in the capital.

ByteDance said: “ByteDance is committed to being a global company. In the current situation, ByteDance has evaluated the possibility of establishing TikTok headquarters outside the United States, to better serve our global users.”

White House commercial adviser Peter Navarro suggested that Microsoft might give up its property in China if it bought the US TikTok business.

“So the question is, will Microsoft be in danger?” Navarro said in an interview with CNN. “Perhaps Microsoft can strip its Chinese possessions?”

Microsoft confirmed on Sunday in a blog post that it will continue discussions about a possible deal with TikTok after a call between its chief executive Satya Nadella and Mr. Trump.

The tech giant declined to comment further on the conversation between Trump and Mr. Nadella outside the blog.

Over the weekend, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Trump will take action “in the coming days” against Chinese-owned software companies that he believes pose a threat to national security.

Pompeo told Fox News that TikTok was among “those who feed data directly to the CPC.”

However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.