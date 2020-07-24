Donald Trump wants to be able to cancel the tweets that make him in trouble

Donald Trump’s TweetsIBT

Donald Trump tweets like bombs when they fall. Most of them, especially the ones he tweeted when he was rather emotionally charged, ended up flirting with a lot of controversy.

Many of those tweets have meaning, while others are “Covefefe” that no one can understand. “I don’t know about others, but Trump’s tweets are a constant source of entertainment,” says Caffeine D.

During this interview, President Trump said that he sometimes regrets his tweets and retweets. Especially those that land him in controversy. When asked about something along the lines of have he ever woken up and wished he hadn’t sent this Tweet? Trump replied “a lot” “a lot”.

It was in the past, before that, you would write a message and say “This message is really bad” and put it on your desk and come back tomorrow and you say “I am happy that I did not send this.” But we are not using Twitter correctly? Phone calls: “Did you really say this?” I say “What’s wrong with that?” And you find a lot of things. Tweets are not the retweet that puts you in trouble. ”

“The tweets are not the retweet that causes you problems.” Donald Trump

Many feel that Donald Trump is his enemy and that he has a problem controlling impulsivity and emotion.

Robert M. said. Roseth: “And this guy’s finger on the nuclear button?”. “So he is unable or self-control and uneducated. Why is this news?” Laughter, Larry Half.

“Some people say that defining insanity does the same things over and over again, while expecting different results. How is it possible that he hasn’t learned anything from many disasters on Twitter?” AJ Cooper Books.