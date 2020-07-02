Donald Trump’s anti-mask crusade is back

Now, with mounting clinical and electoral damage from a growing virus approaching out of control after another record day for new cases on Wednesday, the president may head very slowly toward rethinking.

By going brutally when everyone around him was masked, Trump made the wrong impression that the worst was behind us, that normalcy was about to return to the hustle and bustle. He strengthened his relationship with grassroots supporters who see the mandates wearing the mask as a sign of slavery to the government and elites and an impediment to their rights.

However, Trump’s position has made him increasingly isolated even from Republican leaders who have facilitated his unrestricted presidency, while public health officials, state and police leaders plead all Americans’ political stripes to cover up in public places so the country can heal itself.

Fossey said that the aggressive state openings that Trump defended were counterproductive as people celebrated without masks in bars and crowds.

“It is a violation of the principles of what we are trying to do, which is social exclusion, wearing masks,” Fauci told NPR on Wednesday.

The reality suggested by such warnings has changed the debate about wearing a mask.

Far from becoming a sign of strength and challenge, the isolated Trump Crusade against the Masks – dubbed “the only warrior” in a recent tweet, is now a symbol of his denial of a rapidly escalating national catastrophe, a failed government response and his refusal to take even the basic steps to save American lives.

On Wednesday, Trump made the first signs that he understood the box he made for himself on masks, which medical experts say can contain drops that can infect people and surfaces and facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Fox Business, the President claimed that he was “all in masks” and that he wore it in situations where social estrangement was not possible in small groups.

But in the past two months, Trump has sabotaged a mask he is wearing, undermining his government’s advice. He suggested to the Wall Street Journal that people wear masks to show their rejection of him. He warned that he would not give the press “pleasure” to see his face covered in public places. He toured the country with his societal opinions and recommendations. He even said he could not wear a mask when he met “presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens.”

The president said last April: “I don’t know, one way or another, I don’t see it myself.”

Trump’s child steps on masks

Wednesday’s small move from its well-established position may be all he can manage right now – especially as his rival in November, Democrat Joe Biden, said he would force a mask to be worn at the national level if elected.

But the issue is not whether Trump wore a mask separately. Seeing the president leading the way with a face mask would be a strong signal for millions of loyal supporters – especially those in conservative southern states where he wears the mask and the virus gets worse and faster.

So far, Trump, who has often refused to take the risk of backing his base – an option that all presidents face sooner or later – has not drowned. Taking him for a long time means that if he eventually gets off the Air Force One in a mask, he will make a fuss, and is likely to be deprived of any political benefit that he may have gained earlier.

Not surprising at all, the president has become prominent in the issue of wearing a mask. The weaker his political stance before the elections, the more he adopts stances – on issues such as virus, race and foreign policy – that appear attractive to his most dedicated supporters.

Bouncing off the Trump mask is an act of rebellion against institutional figures, scholars, and professional officials in the government with which he has waged an internal war since he took office. It is a natural occasion for a lifelong stranger who is personally and politically forced to break the rules.

The softening of the simple president came in his position on Wednesday about wearing a mask after many of his political allies rejected his position implicitly, and they repeatedly stressed that wearing the mask is not a political act but a gesture of humanity.

“We must have no stigma when it comes to wearing masks,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, on Tuesday. In the hard-hit Texas state over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence – who has spent himself weeks undermining government messages on the issue and hates getting a crossroads with his boss – has backed up with a mask. However, Pence still does not go into everything – he usually says that the mask should be worn where “local authorities” refer to him.

Even the president’s campaign manager, Brad Parskall, designed the Trump-Pence mask model at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, indicating any other opportunity a brand head could miss.

Some Republicans have been trying to back down from extreme sensitivity earlier on a move that runs counter to the ideology of conservative talk shows by finding ways to make mask wearing more politically palatable. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican and a staunch Trump ally, has suggested that with Independence Day approaching, Americans should show their patriotism with red, white and blue face covers. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, was glorious in a sculpted mask reminiscent of the red and black shirt he wore when he strolled through his state and was elected governor for decades.

Trump remains in denial

Trump’s apparent shift in masking may not indicate a similar change in his denial of the worsening crisis and his refusal to provide strong presidential leadership.

In a Fox Business interview, he claimed that we “did everything right” about the coronavirus, a pandemic he initially ignored, then mismanaged and politicized, and finally returned to being ignored even with more than 127,000 Americans now dead.

“We have done a great job. We count for us to do a great job,” he said, before restoring his typical fictional expectations about the virus.

“We are back in a very strong way … and I think we’ll be very good with the coronavirus,” Trump said. “I think at some point it will kind of go away. I hope.” .

If the president does not have an epiphany about the deteriorating situation, which has slowed nearly half of the states or halted plans to reopen them, what would motivate him?

If he records new infection rates, hospital fullness, and an average of 1,000 American deaths a day he cannot get him to take the epidemic seriously, one thing may still be: his catastrophic effect on his hopes for re-election.

Insiders told Jim Acosta, Jeremy Diamond, and Kevin Liptak that there is a rift within Trump’s inner circle about whether the president should publicly turn his attention to the virus that he has been ignoring for days or continues to open up the economy.

Several of Trump’s top aides, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, have begun to worry about the president’s re-election opportunities and have urged a focus on the economy. But other advisers believe he was badly damaged in the epidemic.

“There is a fair amount of concern,” said one of the advisers, describing the president as “disappointed” by recent polls indicating that Biden could win the November election by a large margin.